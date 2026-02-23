Giants Beef Up Analytics Department Under John Harbaugh

ContestsEvents
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: New York Giants helmets sit on the bench before the start of the Giants and Washington Commanders game at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
John Harbaugh’s New York Giants aren’t just making over the coaching staff—they’re leaning into modern analytics, too.

The team officially announced a slew of new signings, the most notable of which being Sam Rosengarten as “director of high performance.” Rosengarten previously served in the same role under Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens for nine seasons. Here’s a detailed explanation Rosengarten’s work, via Giants.com:

“Rosengarten has nine seasons of NFL experience, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He held the same role in Baltimore, where he oversaw player monitoring systems, training load management, recovery protocols, and performance analytics. He integrated real-time biometric monitoring during practice, advanced player‑monitoring protocols, and injury‑prevention strategies tailored to the demands of the NFL.”

The Giants also announced the hires of Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael, and Bonner Bordelon as analysts.

Rosengarten, a native of Melbourne, Australia, is a board‑certified physical therapist and strength and conditioning specialist, and a sports physiotherapist in both Australia and the U.K. He previously spent time working with the Buffalo Sabres before joining the Ravens.

Though his background is in maximizing athletic performance and injury prevention, his addition to the Giants illustrates the team's highly analytical new direction under Harbaugh. The longtime former Ravens head coach is known for being one of the most analytics-driven leaders in the NFL, both on and off the field. So, it's no surprise that he's bringing Rosengarten aboard and instilling the same culture in New York that he did in Baltimore.

