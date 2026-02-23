Giants Beef Up Analytics Department Under John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh’s New York Giants aren’t just making over the coaching staff—they’re leaning into modern analytics, too.

The team officially announced a slew of new signings, the most notable of which being Sam Rosengarten as “director of high performance.” Rosengarten previously served in the same role under Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens for nine seasons. Here’s a detailed explanation Rosengarten’s work, via Giants.com:

“Rosengarten has nine seasons of NFL experience, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He held the same role in Baltimore, where he oversaw player monitoring systems, training load management, recovery protocols, and performance analytics. He integrated real-time biometric monitoring during practice, advanced player‑monitoring protocols, and injury‑prevention strategies tailored to the demands of the NFL.”

The Giants also announced the hires of Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael, and Bonner Bordelon as analysts.

Rosengarten, a native of Melbourne, Australia, is a board‑certified physical therapist and strength and conditioning specialist, and a sports physiotherapist in both Australia and the U.K. He previously spent time working with the Buffalo Sabres before joining the Ravens.