Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Total

The rebuilding Nets continue their road swing with Sunday matinee, facing a fast-paced Atlanta squad led by Jalen Johnson. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Arena…

Laura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on February 11, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The rebuilding Nets continue their road swing with Sunday matinee, facing a fast-paced Atlanta squad led by Jalen Johnson. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with coverage on YES.

Brooklyn (15-39) arrives having lost four of its last five games, including a stifling 112-84 defeat to the Cavaliers on Thursday. The Nets are in a clear rebuilding phase under coach Jordi Fernandez, struggling to find consistent scoring. Brooklyn ranks last in the league in points per game (107.2) and field goal percentage, while owning a 7-20 record on the road.

Michael Porter Jr. remains the primary offensive engine, averaging 24.7 points per game, though efficiency has been an issue for the team from deep. Nic Claxton anchors the defense but is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury. In his absence, rookies Egor Demin and Nolan Traore have seen increased responsibility.

Atlanta (27-30), meanwhile, looks to build momentum after Thursday's 117-107 win over Philadelphia. Jalen Johnson leads the Hawks' high-tempo style, averaging nearly a triple-double with 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. Veteran CJ McCollum provides additional firepower for an offense that averages 117.3 points per night.

The Hawks won the first meeting of the season 117-112 on Oct. 29.

  • The total has gone over in four of the Nets' past five matchups.
  • The Hawks are 9-16 against the spread when playing at home.
  • The Nets are 12-15 against the spread on the road.
  • The Hawks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.
  • The over has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.
  • The Nets are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 matchups with the Hawks.

Nets vs Hawks Injury Reports

Nets

  • Nic Claxton, C — Game-time decision (ankle).

Hawks

  • Jonathan Kuminga, F — Out (knee).

Nets vs Hawks Predictions and Picks

The Hawks have embraced a high-octane identity and thrive in transition, relying on volume scoring. The team's 117.3 points per game pose a significant problem for a Brooklyn defense that allows opponents to shoot high percentages.

The Nets, firmly in a rebuilding phase, rank dead last in the league in scoring and field goal percentage. Their reliance on Michael Porter Jr. is heavy, but without consistent secondary scoring, they often struggle to keep pace with dynamic offenses. If Nic Claxton is limited or out with his ankle injury, Brooklyn loses its only reliable rim protector — opening the lane for Johnson and the Hawks' slashers.

Motivation also plays a key role here. Atlanta is trying to solidify a postseason push and establish a rhythm at State Farm Arena, while Brooklyn is prioritizing the development of rookies like Nolan Traore and Egor Demin. Unless the Nets can slow the game down and force Atlanta into a half-court grind, the Hawks' pace and scoring depth can create a lopsided advantage.

Atlanta HawksBrooklyn Nets
Laura BernheimWriter
