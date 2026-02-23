Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Total

The rebuilding Nets continue their road swing with Sunday matinee, facing a fast-paced Atlanta squad led by Jalen Johnson. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with coverage on YES.

Brooklyn (15-39) arrives having lost four of its last five games, including a stifling 112-84 defeat to the Cavaliers on Thursday. The Nets are in a clear rebuilding phase under coach Jordi Fernandez, struggling to find consistent scoring. Brooklyn ranks last in the league in points per game (107.2) and field goal percentage, while owning a 7-20 record on the road.

Michael Porter Jr. remains the primary offensive engine, averaging 24.7 points per game, though efficiency has been an issue for the team from deep. Nic Claxton anchors the defense but is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury. In his absence, rookies Egor Demin and Nolan Traore have seen increased responsibility.

Atlanta (27-30), meanwhile, looks to build momentum after Thursday's 117-107 win over Philadelphia. Jalen Johnson leads the Hawks' high-tempo style, averaging nearly a triple-double with 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. Veteran CJ McCollum provides additional firepower for an offense that averages 117.3 points per night.

The Hawks won the first meeting of the season 117-112 on Oct. 29.

Nets vs Hawks Betting Trends

The total has gone over in four of the Nets' past five matchups.

The Hawks are 9-16 against the spread when playing at home.

The Nets are 12-15 against the spread on the road.

The Hawks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.

The over has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

The Nets are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 matchups with the Hawks.

Nets vs Hawks Injury Reports

Nets

Nic Claxton, C — Game-time decision (ankle).

Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga, F — Out (knee).

Nets vs Hawks Predictions and Picks

The Hawks have embraced a high-octane identity and thrive in transition, relying on volume scoring. The team's 117.3 points per game pose a significant problem for a Brooklyn defense that allows opponents to shoot high percentages.

The Nets, firmly in a rebuilding phase, rank dead last in the league in scoring and field goal percentage. Their reliance on Michael Porter Jr. is heavy, but without consistent secondary scoring, they often struggle to keep pace with dynamic offenses. If Nic Claxton is limited or out with his ankle injury, Brooklyn loses its only reliable rim protector — opening the lane for Johnson and the Hawks' slashers.