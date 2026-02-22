New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks will take to the road for the first time since their return from the All-Star Break to face the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday. New York took a costly defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, setting it back in its quest to claim the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Bulls have fallen out of the play-in picture entirely and will likely continue to sink in the standings as the season progresses.

Even with ample time left in the season, the Knicks will have to kick things into gear if they are to make a serious run at securing home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Stretches of inconsistent offensive play, combined with a lacking defense that cannot be fixed without sacrificing offensive capability in the lineup, continue to haunt New York in matchups with good teams. However, against the Bulls, guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns should lead a dynamic offensive effort en route to a win on the ledger.

While some balked at the Bulls selling off their assets at the trade deadline, it was the best move available to a front office that has not managed to settle on a roster-building philosophy. Thankfully, Chicago will likely avoid another mediocre play-in berth this year, allowing the team a serious shot at a top-tier draft pick when the lottery rolls around. Any development from the plethora of young guards on the roster, or from center Jalen Smith, is worth more than any number of wins for a Bulls team that would not mind putting up serious losing numbers for the remainder of the season.

Knicks vs Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks are 10-16 ATS when they play away from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are 5-4 in the second leg of back-to-backs.

The over is 9-8 when New York enters the game as a road favorite.

The Bulls are 2-7 ATS in games they play without rest.

The Bulls are 8-6 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 6-3 when Chicago plays without rest.

Knicks vs Bulls Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Chicago Bulls

No injuries of note.

Knicks vs Bulls Prediction and Pick