New York City FC vs LA Galaxy: Odds, Spread, and Total

Major League Soccer's adjusted 2026 slate sends its most successful playoff teams to LA to begin the year. New York City FC visits the LA Galaxy this Sunday for a season-opening gala at 7 p.m. EST.

The Pigeons have preserved a lineup of solid strikers and crack defenders that nearly went all the way in the last MLS postseason. Due to a variety of factors, though, Pascal Jenson's club draws a mediocre money line to take three points in Los Angeles, and it's boasting a dull set of sportsbook odds overall.

Why isn't NYCFC a sportsbook favorite against one of 2025's worst soccer teams in the country? The LA Galaxy only just escaped finishing last overall at the end of last season. But while the Galaxy didn't spin toward signing a bunch of superstars, the club has, in fact, bolstered its lineup with a number of smart acquisitions over the fall and winter. Meanwhile, NYCFC striker Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following surgery. Those two angles give bookmakers reason to give Los Angeles a chance on Sunday.

Spread

New York City FC Ev (+110)

LA Galaxy Ev (-130)

Money line

New York City FC +165

LA Galaxy +150

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.75 (-105)

Under 2.75 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs LA Galaxy Betting Trends

Home teams are 7-1-2 in the series history.

NYCFC won five of its last eight road fixtures in 2025.

The LA Galaxy went 1-0-5 against the Eastern Conference in 2025.

New York City FC vs LA Galaxy Injury Reports

New York City FC

Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

LA Galaxy

Midfielder Ricard Puig is out with a knee injury.

New York City FC vs LA Galaxy Predictions and Picks

The Galaxy's marquee newcomer is Jakob Glesnes, an award-winning defender who is coming off a stint with the Philadelphia Union. But there's something to be said for the team's latest striker, Joao Klauss, who scored 25 goals in three seasons with St. Louis City SC. Klauss tallied a hat trick against LA last season, becoming the "first player ever to score a hat trick for (St. Louis)" as was reported by Marca last June.

New York City FC showed last fall that the Pigeons can outclass the Galaxy in winter. The problem that bookmakers see is NYCFC's trend of losing its form on trips far away from home. The Pigeons lost away games in Los Angeles and Atlanta last March, going on to allow an uncharacteristic three goals in the opening half at Dallas later in the slate. On opening night, NYCFC will get the Galaxy's best shot.