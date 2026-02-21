New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls are going to Disney World to begin the Major League Soccer season. New York will try to extend a five-game unbeaten streak against host Orlando City at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Orlando City's 2025 season was a strange one. At times early in the year, the Lions looked like they had the finest back-line combo in North America, going on long streaks of clean sheets. Later on, Orlando's defense and goalkeeping fell off so sharply as to allow nine goals over the Lions' final three contests. Orlando still finished 10 points above New York for the Eastern Conference's last postseason seed.

Even so, Orlando has drawn expensive Las Vegas odds to beat the Red Bulls this Saturday. Setting aside Orlando's youth movement, New York's offseason moves have left the squad promising in places, but incomplete on the whole. There are bigger upgrades at the back of the formation than the front, notwithstanding "high potential" Cade Cowell, as described by Kyle Hayward of Mnufc.com.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.75 (Ev)

Orlando City SC -0.75 (-120)

Money line

New York Red Bulls +280

Orlando City SC -105

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.5 (-130)

Under 2.5 (+110)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

New York is unbeaten in its last five matches against Orlando.

Betting totals have gone under in six of the last eight meetings.

Road teams have won ATS in eight of the last 11 encounters.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Orlando City SC

None

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

Red Bulls supporters can't gripe about Orlando's incoming transfers. If they're part of a longer trend, it's good for the MLS brand. The Lions' new faces include Tiago Souza, a 20-year-old forward direct from Brazil's top league, and three other young Brazil Serie A footballers. Brazil Serie A soccer is known as a preparatory school for talented youngsters who get lured away by Europe if they achieve success. If teams of MLS are luring those same players away as of this season, that could be a sea change.

None of Orlando's college-age newcomers will have huge impacts right away. New York's incoming winger Jorge Ruvalcaba, formerly of Pumas UNAM, is set to play a bigger role with the Red Bulls at age 24. The Red Bulls are also welcoming keeper Ethan Horvath, who's played for such prestigious English clubs as Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, and Cardiff City. The Red Bulls, after losing talented defensive cogs in 2026's transfer cycle, will rely on their goalkeepers to steal points if the attack goes as flat as 2025's.