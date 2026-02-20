Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Nets are 15-39 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Last night, Brooklyn lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road 112-84. At the end of the first quarter, the Nets were down 18, and the deficit grew to 22 at the half. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage 51.1%-34.4% and in made free throws 12-10. The Nets won in made 3-pointers 14-12, but lost in rebounds 56-36. Brooklyn never led, and their largest deficit was 43 points. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 14 points.

The Thunder are 42-14 and first in the Western Conference standings. Eight days ago, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home 110-93. For both teams, It was a decent scoring first half, but low-scoring and defensive in the second half. Oklahoma City lost in field goal percentage 46.3%-37.3% and on made 3-pointers 17-15. The Thunder won on made free throws 16-5 and 19-15 on points off turnovers. OKC struggled with points in the paint, and Isaiah Joe led the way on offense with 17 points.

Spread

Nets +17.5 (-108)

Thunder -17.5 (+100)

Money line

Nets +1011

Thunder -1150

Total

OVER 212.5 (-117)

UNDER 212.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Thunder Betting Trends

Brooklyn is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Brooklyn's last six games.

Brooklyn is 4-16 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma City's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Oklahoma City's last 10 games against Brooklyn.

Oklahoma City is 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home.

Nets vs Thunder Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton, C - Out/Game time decision

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell, G - Out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G - Out

Jalen Williams, G - Out

Thomas Sorber, C - Out

Nets vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 26th in point differential. Porter Jr. leads the team in points per game. The Nets are 7-20 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Brooklyn has struggled significantly, losing 15 of their last 17 games leading into February. Analysts suggest the Nets might cover this large spread because the Thunder will be without MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and key starter Jalen Williams. Brooklyn needs center Nic Claxton for this game because he could be a major factor in the paint.

Oklahoma City is currently third in points, first in points allowed, and first in point differential. Chet Holmgren leads the team in field goal percentage. The Thunder are 22-6 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. While the Thunder are missing their primary offensive stars, their league-leading defense (105.0 rating) and the Nets' last-ranked offense (107.1 PPG) make an OKC victory the most likely outcome. However, for the spread, lately, OKC has been in a bit of a win-a-couple, lose-a-couple type of mode, struggling to get consistent wins and solid play with key injuries.

Best Bet: Nets Spread