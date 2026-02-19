Yankees Set Spring Training Debut For Aaron Judge

The Yankees are set to finally take the field for their first spring training action on Friday, and it's becoming clear which regulars will suit up.

As for right fielder Aaron Judge, he's set to make his spring debut on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News on X. Per Phillips, the "regulars" expected to play in Friday's spring opener against the Baltimore Orioles include catcher Austin Wells, and infielders Jose Caballero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Amed Rosario.