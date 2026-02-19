ContestsEvents
Yankees Set Spring Training Debut For Aaron Judge

Matt Dolloff
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Yankees are set to finally take the field for their first spring training action on Friday, and it's becoming clear which regulars will suit up.

As for right fielder Aaron Judge, he's set to make his spring debut on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News on X. Per Phillips, the "regulars" expected to play in Friday's spring opener against the Baltimore Orioles include catcher Austin Wells, and infielders Jose Caballero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Amed Rosario.

Elmer Rodriguez will start on the mound for the Yanks. He will oppose Trevor Rogers for Baltimore.

