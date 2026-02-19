Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons look to make it four wins in a row as they battle the New York Knicks on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Pistons are 40-13 and first in the Eastern Conference standings. Eight days ago, they beat the Toronto Raptors on the road 113-95. After the first quarter, Detroit was up 10 points, the second quarter was high-scoring for both teams, and then the Pistons had some solid second half defense. Detroit won in field goal percentage 46.0%-42.6% and on made 3-pointers 14-10. They won on rebounds 47-35, but lost in free throws 21-17. Turnovers were a bit high, but did well in points in the paint. Detroit led the whole game, and their biggest lead was 23 points. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 28 points.



The Knicks are 35-20 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. Eight days ago, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 138-89. The game was over at halftime, as New York built up a 72-42 lead. The Knicks' offense scored a minimum of 32 points in each quarter. They won in field goal percentage 52.7%-37.5% and on made 3-pointers 20-6. The Knicks also won on made free throws 22-17 and 51-38 on rebounds. They won in points off of turnovers 32-15, and their largest lead was 52 points. Jose Alvarado led the way on offense with 26 points.

Spread

Pistons +4.5 (-108)

Knicks -4.5 (+104)

Money line

Pistons +150

Knicks -156

Total

OVER 223.5 (+100)

UNDER 223.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Knicks Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Detroit's last 20 games.

Detroit is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

New York is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 14 games.

New York is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

Pistons vs Knicks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

N/A

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out/Questionable for this game

Miles McBride, G - Out

Pistons vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently 10th in points, third in points allowed, and second in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons are 18-7 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Pistons lead the season series 2-0 and both of those wins were extreme blowouts at home. Detroit will be without starting centers Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, who are serving league suspensions following a Feb. 9 altercation with the Charlotte Hornets. This will leave a big hole in the paint, and points in the paint and defensive rebounds could take a hit.

New York is currently eighth in points, sixth in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks are 21-7 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. So far this season, the Pistons have dominated the Knicks, and coach Mike Brown has challenged his team's pride to respond at home. New York expects the return of OG Anunoby, who missed four games before the All-Star break with a toe injury. Karl-Anthony Towns didn't play in the last game against Detroit and is back in the lineup. His season average is 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Best Bet: Knicks Spread