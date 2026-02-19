Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will return from the All-Star Break with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Despite an abysmal 15-38 record, the Nets actually went into the break on a positive note, winning two of their last three games. The Cavaliers did them much better, winning 10 of their last 11 contests, with their only defeat coming against the Phoenix Suns. A home matchup against the Nets offers an excellent opportunity to tack another win onto the record.

Somehow, the Nets advanced past the trade deadline without shipping off any major pieces, leaving their roster intact for the remainder of the season. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has already pivoted to giving plenty of minutes to the youngsters on the team, with guards Nolan Traore and Egor Demin seeing increased playing time in recent outings. With the tanking epidemic sweeping the NBA, fans can expect to see plenty of games without the Nets' best player, forward Michael Porter Jr., clearing even more room for the team to showcase its rising talent. Even if the whole team plays against the Cavs, it is likely that Brooklyn advances towards better lottery odds on Thursday.

The All-Star Break came at the perfect time for Cleveland. The roster had a couple of lingering injuries, most notably to forward Evan Mobley. Mobley has been cleared to play in this contest, giving the Cavs a clean bill of health outside of fellow forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who has already been ruled out with a calf injury. Mobley now pairs with guards James Harden and Donovan Mitchell to spearhead a team that has a legitimate shot at representing the Eastern Conference in the Finals. However, they have plenty of ground to make up in the standings, adding extra importance to the team's remaining 28 games.

Spread

Nets +15.5 (+104)

Cavaliers -15.5 (-113)

Money line

Nets +733

Cavaliers -809

Totals

Over 230.5 (+100)

Under 230.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Nets are 26-26-1 ATS this season.

The Nets have never been favored when playing on the road, and are 12-13-1 ATS away from home.

The under is 28-25 in Brooklyn's games.

The Cavs are 23-32 ATS this year.

The Cavs are 10-17 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 29-26 in Cleveland's games.

Nets vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton, C - Out.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Nae'Qwon Tomlin, F - Out.

Nets vs Cavaliers Prediction and Pick