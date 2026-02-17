Yankees Begin Spring Training Cuts With 2 Reassignments

The New York Yankees are getting started early with their decisions to send players down to the minors.

According to an official team announcement Tuesday afternoon, the Yanks have reassigned right-handed pitcher Alexander Cornielle and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to minor league camp. New York is just six days into spring training, making this a relatively early move, but it remains to be seen if there are any corresponding moves.

Cornielle, 24, signed with the Yankees in January after spending six seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He made three appearances for Triple-A Nashville and Double-A Biloxi for the Brewers in 2025, but has yet to appear in a major league game.