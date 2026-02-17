ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Steve Cohen Says Mets Will Never Name A Captain

There have only been 4 captains in Mets history Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco, and David Wright. The position has been empty since David Wright vacated it back in…

Dylan MacKinnon
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to press during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 16, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

There have only been 4 captains in Mets history Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco, and David Wright. The position has been empty since David Wright vacated it back in 2018, and it seems it will stay empty for the foreseeable future.  Mets Owner Steve Cohen said he will never name a Captain.

"As long as I'm owning the team, there will never be a team captain," Cohen said to the media at Spring Training. "That was my decision. My view is the locker room is unique. Let the locker room sort it out year in, year out."

Many expected Francisco Lindor to eventually get the title. David Wright even posted a short video supporting the idea. Now the position will remain empty, at least officially.

It may be an unusual decision by Mets standards with the team historically having a captain. But a quick look around the league shows that having a team captain is actually the oddity. Only 2 teams currently have a named Team Captain. The Yankees, Aaron Judge, and the Royals, Salvador Perez.

Mets Under Steve Cohen

This will be the seventh year for the Mets under Steve Cohen. Since he bought the team, they have consistently had one of the largest payrolls in baseball. Despite that, they have consistently fallen short of his end goal, and only made the playoffs twice.

That plays a big part in why Cohen made so many changes this Winter. The 4 longest-tenured Mets, Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo all ended up on other teams. In their place they added Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, and Luis Robert Jr., on top of trading for All-Star Starter Freddy Peralta.

"I'm annoyed. I'm absolutely annoyed," Cohen said. "Every year that goes by, I get frustrated. I'm really committed to this team. And I know how much the fans care. I know we're celebrating the 40th anniversary of 1986 and that's just too long.

New York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: A sponsor logo is seen on the sleeve of the uniform of first base coach Travis Chapman #75 of the New York Yankees during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBYankees Land 2 Top International Free Agents For 2027Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: David Wright #5 of the New York Mets acknowledges the crowd as he is removed from the final game of his career during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLB5 Must-Know David Wright FactsEzra Bernstein
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 27: Max Schuemann #12 of the Athletics fields the ball during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
MLBYankees Add New Infielder In Trade With A’sMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect