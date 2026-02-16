Giants Have Whopping 21 Players On Track For Free Agency

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants have plenty of decisions to make on their roster for 2026.

As of this writing on Monday, the Giants have 21 players set to hit unrestricted free agency in March. As is always the case with the NFL and 53-man rosters, some are more important (and expensive) than others. They have a handful of key young players that are worth keeping around, plus veterans at key positions and depth players that may fit what Harbaugh wants them to be. But with Harbaugh and an overhauled coaching staff in tow, the team may want to similarly make over the roster.

With that in mind, it would be surprising to see a whole new regime retain much of the Giants' crowded group of internal free agents. Let's spotlight some of the key names to know about, while also covering the full list.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Emerging as a trusted target for Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Robinson enjoyed a breakthrough fourth season that led to a career-high in starts (15), receiving yards (1,014), and touchdowns (4). He's caught 90-plus passes in two straight years, an impressive feat considering the overall futility of the Giants offense in recent years.

Robinson makes sense to keep as a security blanket, drive-starter, and chain-mover, which would make life much easier for Dart in his second season and first with an entirely new coaching staff. He'll be expensive (Spotrac estimates his value to be over $17 million per season), but as a slot receiver whose production falls short of the best receivers in the league, he's not going to break the bank, or necessarily prevent the Giants from potentially extending Malik Nabers in a year's time.

CB Cor'Dale Flott

Flott has grown into a starter in the Giants secondary over the past two seasons. He took a big step forward in terms of his coverage, as evidenced by the 72.8 passer rating he allowed when targeted (via Pro Football Focus). He may be able to cash in as a 6-foot-2 outside corner on the open market. The Giants, meanwhile, have drafted six defensive backs in the three years since selecting Flott, so there's a chance he walks and they commit to younger/cheaper options.

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor has quietly developed from fifth-round pick into one of the more reliable right tackles in football, despite the Giants being his fourth NFL team. The Giants may want to keep him around in the event that they can't find a clearly better option in the draft, but he may prove expensive. Eluemunor has never earned more than $14 million in a season, and as a free agent there's a chance he tops that, even at age 31. He's proved himself as a starter at this point and he'll have a market, so right tackle looms as one of the critical decisions for Harbaugh and the Giants front office to make.

OT Evan Neal

Originally the seventh overall pick out of Alabama as a left tackle, Neal never came close to living up to that billing. He's mostly played right tackle in the NFL, when healthy, but various injuries significantly hampered his first four years with the Giants. The writing may have been on the wall when the club declined his fifth-year option and he spent all of 2025 on injured reserve. Whether it's with the Giants or with a change of scenery, Neal would be a low-risk, high-reward flier for a team that thinks it could keep him on the field and get the kind of value out of him that made him a top-10 pick in the first place.

QB Russell Wilson

Because of Wilson's pedigree and the position he plays, it's possible that Harbaugh doesn't view him as simply an aging veteran who's an easy cut. But realistically, Harbaugh would be better off spending Wilson's money on a veteran who's more comfortable being Dart's backup. Moving on from him feels like a no-brainer, but what matters is how Harbaugh really feels about him and whatever role he'll be willing to accept at this stage of his career.

The Rest Of The List

We've spotlighted the most notable Giants free agents to know, but here's the rest of the names to familiarize yourself with ahead of the start of the next league year:

TE Daniel Bellinger

DB Dane Belton

DL D.J. Davidson

DE Victor Dimukeje

OG Joshua Ezeudu

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

DE Neville Hewitt

WR Isaiah Hodgins

TE Chris Manhertz

LB Micah McFadden

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches

WR Gunner Olszewski

C Austin Schlottmann

OG Aaron Stinnie

OG Greg Van Roten

Van Roten was relatively a pleasant surprise at right guard, but the 35-year-old journeyman may have outperformed what the Giants are willing to pay to retain him. Belton's versatility on defense and special teams may pique Harbaugh's interest. McFadden has been a mainstay at inside linebacker, but Harbaugh may want to opt for someone with better size at that spot.