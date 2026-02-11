ContestsEvents
Jets Officially Announce New Offensive Coaching Staff

The New York Jets have finalized their overhauled offensive coaching staff. As announced Tuesday by the team, six new assistants have been hired under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Longtime…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

The New York Jets have finalized their overhauled offensive coaching staff.

As announced Tuesday by the team, six new assistants have been hired under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Longtime NFL assistant Bill Musgrave has come aboard in the key role of quarterbacks coach, a position he's held in 11 of his 24 seasons as an NFL coach. He most recently served as the QBs coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Another notable hire for the Jets is 31-year-old Seth Ryan as their passing game coordinator. Ryan is certainly a familiar name to Jets fans. He's the son of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan and the grandson of Buddy Ryan. Ryan has been on NFL coaching staffs since he interned for the Chargers in 2017, and most recently served as assistant tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions. This is a big step up for Ryan, who is on a logical path to one day become an offensive coordinator himself.

Here's the full list of new offensive assistants, as announced by the team:

The Jets, of course, have a long way to go to restore themselves to a competitive level in the AFC. It's also unclear whether they will stay the course with Justin Fields at quarterback, or target a new one in the 2026 draft, or some combination of the two. But it's promising for them to bring in some experienced offensive coaches, some adults in the room.

