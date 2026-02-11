Jets Mock Draft Roundup 1.0- Jets Land A Star Edge Rusher

The NFL season is officially over, meaning it is Mock Draft season. Who will the Jets take this year in the first round? They currently hold picks 2 and 16 in the 1st round. Here is a look at who some of the Draft Experts have going to the Jets.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"The Jets have needs all over their defense. Reese is versatile and athletic. I think he’ll benefit from working off the edge full-time after also playing off-ball linebacker during his Buckeyes career."

Pick 16- WR- Carnell Tate- Ohio State

"This would be a value pick, but we see talented receivers go in this area of the draft year after year (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Justin Jefferson). The Jets pair former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson with a fellow Buckeye."

Jeremiah has the Jets double-dipping in the Ohio State pool of talent. They get the best defensive player in the draft after the Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, and then grab A WR to pair with Garrett Wilson later in the first.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Reese has rare traits and the versatility to play linebacker or edge. He also has the highest upside of anyone in this draft class."

Pick 16- WR- Makai Lemon- USC

"In a draft full of competitive ball-winners, Lemon is one of the best. He plays bigger than his listed size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) and is pro-ready."

Zierlein has the Jets taking Reese, just like his colleague Jeremiah, and most mock drafters. He also has them taking a WR at 16. But instead of Tate, who Zeirlein has going with the 6th overall pick, Zierlein has the Jets going nwith a smaller option in Lemon.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"The do-it-all linebacker (69 tackles, 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 2025) adds more blue-chip talent to a defense that significantly underachieved in Aaron Glenn's debut season as Jets head coach."

Pick 16- WR- Makai Lemon- USC

"The spectacular slot receiver from USC would add some juice to a passing game that desperately needs it. Lemon's ability to turn short passes into long gains should help whoever plays QB for the Jets produce more explosive plays, especially if the team utilizes a quick-rhythm passing attack."

Another vote for Reese, and another vote for Lemon. You can start to see a pattern emerge.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Jets fans will be screaming for a quarterback at this pick, but there isn't a passer worthy of this selection with Mendoza off the board. Instead of reaching for Alabama's Ty Simpson, the Jets' best option is waiting on a quarterback until later in the draft... Reese split time at linebacker and edge rusher. He is built in the Micah Parsons/Abdul Carter mold, with elite speed and powerful hands off the edge and high potential once he settles in as a full-time edge rusher."

Pick 16- WR- Makai Lemon- USC

"Lemon doesn't have elite measurables at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but he's similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown in his toughness and ability to make plays across the middle and on underneath routes. The Jets have a talented young receiver in Garrett Wilson, but need to build out the wide receiver room around him."

That is 4 mock drafts with Arvell Reese, 4 with a WR at 16, and 3 with Makai Lemon at 16. Clearly, there is a large amount of agreement in the Mock Draft community.

Miller mentions that the Jets should wait until day 2 for a QB. So it is worth mentioning that Miller did do the 2nd round in his mock draft, and has the Jets taking Bama's Ty Simpson at pick 44.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Though it’s disappointing for the Jets that (Dante) Moore isn’t on the board, it gives them an opportunity to select whomever they see as the best non-quarterback in the class — and Reese is a prime candidate. He played a hybrid role for the Buckeyes last season, mostly spying and setting the edge, but he was disruptive when allowed to use his speed and violence as a pass rusher."

Pick 16- WR- Makai Lemon- USC

"Lemon won’t wow with his size or athletic profile, but he is a manipulative route runner and catches everything thrown his way. If the Jets think his impact can be anything close to what the Lions have gotten from Amon-Ra St. Brown, they should run the card to the podium."