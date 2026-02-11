Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Noah Clowney #21 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on January 06, 2025 in New York City.

Will the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers try to win, or not-so-secretly hope to lose? That's the weird question that you must ask when two tanking teams play late in the season. We'll see if Brooklyn and Indiana are ready to fight for a win when the Pacers visit the Nets at 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Brooklyn fans had an inkling that their team would tank in 2025-26. Hoosier State faithful had no idea that the Pacers would follow suit. A summer and fall of heartbreaking injury has led to a winter of woes in Indy, where Rick Carlisle's squad has fallen to 14-41 and second-to-last overall in the league. The Nets aren't doing much better, winning just three of their last 13 games to sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak versus the Pacers in a 112-103 victory last Nov. 5. Michael Porter Jr. scored 32 points to lead the Nets, who've been rumored as attempting to trade the 27-year-old forward since then. Pascal Siakam, whose 23 points led the Pacers, has spent months as the club's solitary reliable weapon. Obi Toppin's absence compounds Indiana's loss of Tyrese Haliburton.

Spread

Nets -4.5 (-113)

Pacers +4.5 (+104)

Money line

Nets -178

Pacers +170

Total

Over 215.5 (-104)

Under 215.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Brooklyn is on a two-game win streak following a 1-10 skid.

Totals have gone under in each of the last five meetings.

Away teams have won ATS in the last four encounters.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a knee injury.

Indiana Pacers

Guard Ethan Thompson is questionable with a thumb injury.

Forward Obi Toppin remains out with a foot injury.

Center Ivica Zubac is out with an ankle injury.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Guard Johnny Furphy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Don't look now, but the Brooklyn Nets have won two games in a row for the first time in 2026. Point guard Nolan Traore had his “first career double-double” against Chicago, according to Rotowire. Center Nic Claxton had a huge game to go with his physique, scoring 28 points and hounding 10 rebounds.

If Carlisle is in good communication with the front office, he's as afraid of having an extended winning streak as his bosses currently are. Brooklyn's saving grace for live ticket-buyers could be that the Nets believe the Pacers will naturally finish ahead of them, Indiana boasting more veterans and a better home record. Porter Jr. is ailing and did not play on Monday, making it a mystery if he'll contribute on Wednesday.