ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Will the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers try to win, or not-so-secretly hope to lose? That’s the weird question that you must ask when two tanking teams play late in…

Kurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Noah Clowney #21 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on January 06, 2025 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Noah Clowney #21 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on January 06, 2025 in New York City.

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Will the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers try to win, or not-so-secretly hope to lose? That's the weird question that you must ask when two tanking teams play late in the season. We'll see if Brooklyn and Indiana are ready to fight for a win when the Pacers visit the Nets at 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Brooklyn fans had an inkling that their team would tank in 2025-26. Hoosier State faithful had no idea that the Pacers would follow suit. A summer and fall of heartbreaking injury has led to a winter of woes in Indy, where Rick Carlisle's squad has fallen to 14-41 and second-to-last overall in the league. The Nets aren't doing much better, winning just three of their last 13 games to sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. 

The Nets snapped a three-game losing streak versus the Pacers in a 112-103 victory last Nov. 5. Michael Porter Jr. scored 32 points to lead the Nets, who've been rumored as attempting to trade the 27-year-old forward since then. Pascal Siakam, whose 23 points led the Pacers, has spent months as the club's solitary reliable weapon. Obi Toppin's absence compounds Indiana's loss of Tyrese Haliburton. 

Spread

  • Nets -4.5 (-113)
  • Pacers +4.5 (+104)

Money line

  • Nets -178
  • Pacers +170

Total

  • Over 215.5 (-104)
  • Under 215.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Brooklyn is on a two-game win streak following a 1-10 skid.
  • Totals have gone under in each of the last five meetings. 
  • Away teams have won ATS in the last four encounters. 

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a knee injury.

Indiana Pacers

  • Guard Ethan Thompson is questionable with a thumb injury.
  • Forward Obi Toppin remains out with a foot injury.
  • Center Ivica Zubac is out with an ankle injury.
  • Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.
  • Guard Johnny Furphy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Don't look now, but the Brooklyn Nets have won two games in a row for the first time in 2026. Point guard Nolan Traore had his “first career double-double” against Chicago, according to Rotowire. Center Nic Claxton had a huge game to go with his physique, scoring 28 points and hounding 10 rebounds.

If Carlisle is in good communication with the front office, he's as afraid of having an extended winning streak as his bosses currently are. Brooklyn's saving grace for live ticket-buyers could be that the Nets believe the Pacers will naturally finish ahead of them, Indiana boasting more veterans and a better home record. Porter Jr. is ailing and did not play on Monday, making it a mystery if he'll contribute on Wednesday. 

Indiana upset the coasting New York Knicks in overtime on Tuesday, but required 18 made treys to do so. Wednesday's head coaches can try to throw the fourth quarter, but there is something to be said for one team's troops being way healthier and fresher than another's. Bet on the Nets to cover the spread.

Brooklyn NetsNBA
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 24: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
NBANew York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 8: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks is double teamed by Baylor Scheierman #55 and Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on February 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NBAIndiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Patrick Ewing #33, Power Forward and Center for the New York Knicks prepares to shoot a free throw during Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi Final Playoff basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on 20th May 1994 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The Chicago Bulls won the game 93 - 79. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)
NBA5 Must-Know Patrick Ewing FactsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect