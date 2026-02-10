Yankees Add New Infielder In Trade With A’s

The New York Yankees announced a new series of transactions Monday, headlined by a trade with the Athletics that adds a new infielder to the mix.

The Yankees officially have acquired Max Schuemann from the A's, in exchange for minor-league pitcher Luis Borgos. They designated outfielder Yanquiel Fernández for assignment to make room for Schuemann on the 40-man roster.

Schuemann, 28, made his major league debut with the Athletics in 2024. A 20th-round pick to the A's in 2018, Schuemann worked his way up through the minors for six-plus seasons before finally making the big leagues two seasons ago.

Despite finally getting to the highest level, Schuemann has still been a classic "4-A" player, splitting time between the Athletics and Triple-A Las Vegas over the past two seasons. For the A's, he's posted just a .603 OPS with nine home runs in 234 games. His value has come in being a super-utility type of player, as he has experience at second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots.