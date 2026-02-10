Yankees Add New Infielder In Trade With A’s
The New York Yankees announced a new series of transactions Monday, headlined by a trade with the Athletics that adds a new infielder to the mix.
The Yankees officially have acquired Max Schuemann from the A's, in exchange for minor-league pitcher Luis Borgos. They designated outfielder Yanquiel Fernández for assignment to make room for Schuemann on the 40-man roster.
Schuemann, 28, made his major league debut with the Athletics in 2024. A 20th-round pick to the A's in 2018, Schuemann worked his way up through the minors for six-plus seasons before finally making the big leagues two seasons ago.
Despite finally getting to the highest level, Schuemann has still been a classic "4-A" player, splitting time between the Athletics and Triple-A Las Vegas over the past two seasons. For the A's, he's posted just a .603 OPS with nine home runs in 234 games. His value has come in being a super-utility type of player, as he has experience at second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots.
The Yanks have been shoring up their infield depth in recent days, as they start to report to spring training. They recently brought back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for another year, and Schuemann is the latest example of their approach.