Mets Announce List Of 29 Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

The New York Mets have revealed their annual list of non-roster invitees to spring training in a new X post on Monday.

Their list of invitees is an interesting mix of veterans and prospects. The name that jumps off the page the most is reliever Craig Kimbrel, who at 37 has bounced around baseball in recent years, as he continues to compete for roster spots. Kimbrel actually posted a 2.45 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings between the Astros and Braves, but his average fastball velocity dipped to a career-low 93.5 mph (via Fangraphs). If he were to make the Mets out of spring training, they'd be Kimbrel's 10th major league club.

Also among the invitees is a group of top prospects that could have a chance to reach the major leagues in 2026. Chief among them is 23-year-old outfielder Carson Benge, who has a legitimate opportunity to break into the majors as the Mets' starting left fielder. After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, the Mets' top candidates for that job are Benge and recent free-agent addition MJ Melendez. Benge was ranked No. 2 in the Mets system by MLB Pipeline heading into 2025, and should again be a top-2 prospect entering 2026.

Here's the full list of Mets non-roster invitees...

Pitchers

Adbert Alzolay

Mike Baumann

Nick Bundi

Daniel Duarte

Carl Edwards Jr.

Kevin Herget

Joe Jacques

Craig Kimbrel

Ryan Lambert

Nate Lavender

Anderson Severino

Robert Stock

Matt Turner

Brandon Waddell

Jack Wenninger

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Kevin Parada

Chris Suero

Infielders

Christian Arroyo

Ryan Clifford

Jackson Cluff

Grae Kessinger

Jacob Reimer

Jose Rojas

Outfielders