Mets Announce List Of 29 Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees
The New York Mets have revealed their annual list of non-roster invitees to spring training in a new X post on Monday.
Their list of invitees is an interesting mix of veterans and prospects. The name that jumps off the page the most is reliever Craig Kimbrel, who at 37 has bounced around baseball in recent years, as he continues to compete for roster spots. Kimbrel actually posted a 2.45 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings between the Astros and Braves, but his average fastball velocity dipped to a career-low 93.5 mph (via Fangraphs). If he were to make the Mets out of spring training, they'd be Kimbrel's 10th major league club.
Also among the invitees is a group of top prospects that could have a chance to reach the major leagues in 2026. Chief among them is 23-year-old outfielder Carson Benge, who has a legitimate opportunity to break into the majors as the Mets' starting left fielder. After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, the Mets' top candidates for that job are Benge and recent free-agent addition MJ Melendez. Benge was ranked No. 2 in the Mets system by MLB Pipeline heading into 2025, and should again be a top-2 prospect entering 2026.
Here's the full list of Mets non-roster invitees...
Pitchers
Adbert Alzolay
Mike Baumann
Nick Bundi
Daniel Duarte
Carl Edwards Jr.
Kevin Herget
Joe Jacques
Craig Kimbrel
Ryan Lambert
Nate Lavender
Anderson Severino
Robert Stock
Matt Turner
Brandon Waddell
Jack Wenninger
Catchers
Austin Barnes
Kevin Parada
Chris Suero
Infielders
Christian Arroyo
Ryan Clifford
Jackson Cluff
Grae Kessinger
Jacob Reimer
Jose Rojas
Outfielders
Ji Hwan Bae
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
Cristian Pache
Jose Ramos