Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

Madison Square Garden gets a mismatch on paper Tuesday night, but the Knicks have learned this season that nothing is automatic—especially in February. New York hosts the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, with coverage on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

New York (34-19) rebounded after Friday's 38-point loss to Detroit with a 22-point victory over the Celtics on Sunday, its ninth victory in the last 10 games. Jalen Brunson leads the offense at 27.1 points and 6.1 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns anchors the interior with 11.9 rebounds per night.

Indiana (13-40) has dropped four straight, including a 122-104 loss at Toronto on Sunday. The Pacers are just 3-22 on the road and allow 118.5 points per game. Pascal Siakam carries the scoring load at 23.6 points per game, with Andrew Nembhard leading the team in assists.

While the Knicks are 21-6 at home, they needed a go-ahead three-pointer from Jalen Brunson with 4.4 seconds left to escape their first meeting with the Pacers with a one-point win in December.

Spread

Pacers +11.5 (+104)

Knicks -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pacers +488

Knicks -567

Total

Over 224.5 (-108)

Under 224.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Pacers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games.

The Knicks are 5-0 against the spread in their most recent home matchups.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Pacers' past 20 games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Knicks' last 12 outings.

The Pacers have won four of the last six matchups against the Knicks.

The total has hit in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Pacers

Ivica Zubac, C — Questionable (ankle).

Aaron Nesmith, G — Questionable (hand).

Micah Potter, C — Questionable (hip).

T.J. McConnell, G — Questionable (hamstring).

Johnny Furphy, G — Out (knee).

Obi Toppin, F — Out (foot).

Knicks

OG Anunoby, F — Questionable (toe).

Mitchell Robinson, C — Out (ankle).

Miles McBride, G — Out (abdomen).

Pacers vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

"The Pacers could have a few players back in action for this one, which would certainly help them, but they are up against a red-hot Knicks squad who just smashed the Celtics in their building. These teams last met on Dec. 18, and it was the Knicks who won by 114-113, but the Knicks have been the hottest team in the league over the past three weeks or so. I think they win this with relative ease in front of their home fans." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The talent gap is real, the venue advantage is real, and the efficiency numbers support a double-digit win. Indiana is 3-22 on the road and missing key rotation pieces, while New York is 21-6 at MSG and coming off a dominant performance in Boston. The rebounding edge alone should generate enough extra possessions for the Knicks to pull away in the second half, and Brunson's ability to control the game in crunch time means New York can push the lead when it matters." — Bryan Bash, PredictEm