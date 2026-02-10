Giants Interview Former NFL Head Coach For Lower-Level Role

The New York Giants continue to fill out John Harbaugh's coaching staff, and it's clear that experience is a priority, based on the latest reported interview.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Giants brought in former Titans head coach Brian Callahan for an interview to potentially become their quarterbacks coach. Callahan was ousted from the Tennessee Titans during the 2025 season, after compiling a 4-19 record at the helm. Prior to the Titans, Callahan spent five seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, and before that coached quarterbacks for three seasons between the Lions and Raiders.

It may be a disappointing feeling for Callahan to take two steps back in terms of his place in the coaching hierarchy. But the Giants have already found their new offensive coordinator with Matt Nagy, and Callahan would take on a critical role in the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart. Harbaugh is apparently trying to put that task in the hands of assistants that have been in the league and worked with many quarterbacks in prominent roles.