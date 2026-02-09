Vincent Trocheck Reportedly Remains On Trade Block For Rangers

The Rangers might not be done trading after moving on from Artemi Panarin. It's possible that Vincent Trocheck could be on the move as well.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Trocheck's status as part of his newest "32 Thoughts" for Sportsnet on Monday. Friedman said that the Rangers actually tried at one point to include Trocheck in the trade package that sent Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. The latter club is still in the market for a center, while the Detroit Red Wings were mentioned as a team that "went hard" in their pursuit of Trocheck when he was a free agent, before he ultimately signed with the Rangers.

Trocheck, 32, has scored 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games so far for the Rangers in the 2025-26 campaign. He missed 14 contests earlier in the season due to an upper-body injury, his first missed time in four years after playing all 82 for three straight. But when on the ice, Trocheck remains a productive and well-rounded center (his 82-game scoring pace this season is for 69 points).

The Rangers obviously couldn't move Trocheck before last Wednesday's pre-Olympics roster freeze, so the earliest they could move him is when the freeze is lifted on Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. And that will be after Trocheck plays through the Milano Cortina Olympics for Team USA, who may potentially ice him in a fourth-line role, based on recent practice rotations.

Now that Trocheck will be moved closer to the trade deadline, and he is under contract for four more seasons, he should command something closer to the traditional deadline price (first-round pick plus a combination of multiple players, prospects, and other picks) than the minimal return they were able to get for Panarin.

Trocheck himself could change that, like Panarin did. Friedman reported that Trocheck prefers to stay in the Eastern Conference in a potential trade. His modified no-trade clause includes only 12 teams, so Trocheck lacks the complete control that Panarin had. But that could still limit the competition for his services, which could hamper the ultimate compensation going back to the Rangers.