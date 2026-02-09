ContestsEvents
Jose Alvarado Delivers Solid Debut In Knicks’ Win Over Celtics

Jalen Brunson may not have to do it all by himself in the backcourt for the Knicks. The team got a promising debut out of recent trade addition Jose Alvarado…

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 8: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New York Knicks knocks the ball away from Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on February 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Jalen Brunson may not have to do it all by himself in the backcourt for the Knicks.

The team got a promising debut out of recent trade addition Jose Alvarado in his New York debut in Sunday's convincing win over Boston, a 111-89 road cakewalk at TD Garden. Alvarado came off the bench to score 12 points, his highest output since Dec. 4, on 5-for-12 shooting (41.7%). He filled out the box score with two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot.

Alvarado scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, keeping the Celtics at bay, as their own shots started to fall. His signature moment may have come on defense, when he grabbed a steal on Jaylen Brown then laid it in, turning a potential nine- or 10-point game into a 14-point game.

The Knicks' newest guard is certainly off to a good start. It's possible that, with what could be an uptick in minutes as a key reserve guard right behind Brunson on the depth chart, Alvarado could enjoy some of the most productive basketball of his career in New York.

