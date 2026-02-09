Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Bulls will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday in a battle of two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Despite fighting for a play-in spot, Chicago elected to sell at the deadline, shipping off guard Coby White and center Nikola Vucevic in an effort to ensure a solid draft pick after the season. Many expected the Nets to sell too, but Brooklyn largely stuck with their squad, allowing the 14-37 unit to cruise into Monday night's contest with the same lineup as always.

Things are quickly turning ugly in Chicago. The Bulls have lost eight of their last nine contests, and with their new lineup, it would be no surprise to see them continue their descent to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. It does not help that two important guards, Josh Giddey and Tre Jones, continue to deal with injuries that will likely hold them out for this game and the foreseeable future. Chicago has quickly become one of the worst teams in the NBA, a title that their opponent is also in close contention for.

Somehow, the Bulls are catching the Nets coming off a win. Brooklyn managed to take down the Washington Wizards, an actively tanking team, by 14 last time out. Additionally, the Nets actually have a 2-1 record on the year against Chicago, making the Bulls one of two clubs that Brooklyn is above .500 against. However, the injury bug has conveniently struck the Nets in a game that carries serious implications come draft night, so guard Egor Demin and forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play on Monday.

Spread

Bulls -3.5 (-104)

Nets +3.5 (+100)

Money line

Bulls -156

Nets +150

Totals

Over 223.5 (-104)

Under 223.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls are 25-28 ATS this year.

The Bulls are 7-16 ATS when they enter the game as a favorite.

The under is 28-25 in Chicago's games.

The Nets are 10-12 ATS as home underdogs.

The Nets are 5-8 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 28-23 in Brooklyn's games.

Bulls vs Nets Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey, G - Doubtful.

Tre Jones, G - Doubtful.

Jalen Smith, C - Questionable.

Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin, G - Out.

Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.

Bulls vs Nets Prediction and Pick