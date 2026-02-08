Yankees Bring Back Paul Goldschmidt On 1-Year Deal

The New York Yankees did, in fact, go for a reunion with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Friday that Goldschmidt is signing a one-year deal to return to the Yankees. Heyman later added that the deal is for $4 million.

Goldschmidt is certainly on the back end of his career at age 37, and now four years removed from his last 30-home run season. His 10 homers in 2025 were the lowest output of his career in a season that he played 100-plus games.

Given the contract and Goldschmidt's apparent decline, it's possible he accepts something of a platoon role in his second season in pinstripes. The right-handed Goldschmidt still hits lefties very well (seven home runs, .981 OPS against lefties last year), so it would make sense for him to swap in for the left-hitting Ben Rice when they're facing a southpaw.