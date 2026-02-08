Yankees Bring Back Paul Goldschmidt On 1-Year Deal
The New York Yankees did, in fact, go for a reunion with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Friday…
Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Friday that Goldschmidt is signing a one-year deal to return to the Yankees. Heyman later added that the deal is for $4 million.
Goldschmidt is certainly on the back end of his career at age 37, and now four years removed from his last 30-home run season. His 10 homers in 2025 were the lowest output of his career in a season that he played 100-plus games.
Given the contract and Goldschmidt's apparent decline, it's possible he accepts something of a platoon role in his second season in pinstripes. The right-handed Goldschmidt still hits lefties very well (seven home runs, .981 OPS against lefties last year), so it would make sense for him to swap in for the left-hitting Ben Rice when they're facing a southpaw.
Goldschmidt at this stage of his career is certainly not the high-impact addition the Yankees are typically expected to make in the off-season. But the veteran could still give them legit pop against lefties while playing his typically reliable defense when he gets on the field.