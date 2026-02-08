ContestsEvents
Yankees Bring Back Paul Goldschmidt On 1-Year Deal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 28: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees high fives teammates after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Volpe #11 (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
The New York Yankees did, in fact, go for a reunion with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Friday that Goldschmidt is signing a one-year deal to return to the Yankees. Heyman later added that the deal is for $4 million.

Goldschmidt is certainly on the back end of his career at age 37, and now four years removed from his last 30-home run season. His 10 homers in 2025 were the lowest output of his career in a season that he played 100-plus games.

Given the contract and Goldschmidt's apparent decline, it's possible he accepts something of a platoon role in his second season in pinstripes. The right-handed Goldschmidt still hits lefties very well (seven home runs, .981 OPS against lefties last year), so it would make sense for him to swap in for the left-hitting Ben Rice when they're facing a southpaw.

Goldschmidt at this stage of his career is certainly not the high-impact addition the Yankees are typically expected to make in the off-season. But the veteran could still give them legit pop against lefties while playing his typically reliable defense when he gets on the field.

