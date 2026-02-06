ContestsEvents
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will face the Detroit Pistons in a massively important Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The two teams are currently second and first…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks defends the ball from Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pamela Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will face the Detroit Pistons in a massively important Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The two teams are currently second and first in the East, respectively, and each has a legitimate shot of representing the conference in the NBA Finals. The Pistons won the first meeting against New York, so another victory would prove to an upstart Detroit team that it has a significant edge over one of the most talked-about teams in the league.

After a stretch in which they lost nine of 11 games, the Knicks have managed to do a complete 180, winning eight straight contests. Some of those victories have been hugely impressive, including a double-overtime win against the Denver Nuggets, one of the most entertaining games of the season. Now, head coach Mike Brown's team will be tasked with solving the puzzle of Detroit's defense, which held New York to 42% shooting from the field and only 90 points in the first meeting between these squads. 

While the Knicks will be the road team on Friday, the Pistons will have their fair share of disadvantages. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, with Detroit inexplicably dropping a game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. To make matters worse, starting forward Tobias Harris is questionable thanks to a right hip injury, and starting center Jalen Duren left Thursday's contest with a knee issue, putting his status for Friday in doubt. New York is never an easy out, but taking it down without a couple of key players makes the proposition even tougher, even for an excellent Detroit team.

Spread

  • Knicks +1.5 (-127)
  • Pistons -1.5 (+117)

Money line

  • Knicks -108
  • Pistons +104

Totals

  • Over 225.5 (+100)
  • Under 225.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Knicks are 29-23 ATS this season.
  • New York has been one of the worst road teams ATS, going 8-15.
  • The under is 12-11 when the Knicks play on the road.
  • The Pistons are an even 25-25 ATS this year.
  • The Pistons are 10-12 ATS as home favorites.
  • The under is 27-22-1 in Detroit's games.

Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Josh Hart, G - Questionable.
  • Jose Alvarado, G - Questionable.
  • OG Anunoby, F - Probable.
  • Karl Anthony-Towns, F - Questionable.
  • Miles McBride, G - Out.

Detroit Pistons

  • Tobias Harris, F - Questionable.
  • Jalen Duren, C - Questionable.

Knicks vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Knicks are shorthanded for this one as Miles McBride is still out and they are keeping an eye on Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, who are both questionable, while the Pistons are still missing Tobias Harris, Dario Saric, and Jalen Duren is listed as day to day. Both teams are coming into this meeting with plenty of momentum, but the Pistons are playing their second game of a back-to-back set after laying an egg against the lowly Wizards last night, which opens the door for the surging Knicks. This should be a close one, and you could argue for either side here, but I am leaning towards the Knicks assuming that Hart and Towns are both able to suit up."

Detroit PistonsNew York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
