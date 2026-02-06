New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will face the Detroit Pistons in a massively important Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The two teams are currently second and first in the East, respectively, and each has a legitimate shot of representing the conference in the NBA Finals. The Pistons won the first meeting against New York, so another victory would prove to an upstart Detroit team that it has a significant edge over one of the most talked-about teams in the league.

After a stretch in which they lost nine of 11 games, the Knicks have managed to do a complete 180, winning eight straight contests. Some of those victories have been hugely impressive, including a double-overtime win against the Denver Nuggets, one of the most entertaining games of the season. Now, head coach Mike Brown's team will be tasked with solving the puzzle of Detroit's defense, which held New York to 42% shooting from the field and only 90 points in the first meeting between these squads.

While the Knicks will be the road team on Friday, the Pistons will have their fair share of disadvantages. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, with Detroit inexplicably dropping a game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. To make matters worse, starting forward Tobias Harris is questionable thanks to a right hip injury, and starting center Jalen Duren left Thursday's contest with a knee issue, putting his status for Friday in doubt. New York is never an easy out, but taking it down without a couple of key players makes the proposition even tougher, even for an excellent Detroit team.

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-127)

Pistons -1.5 (+117)

Money line

Knicks -108

Pistons +104

Totals

Over 225.5 (+100)

Under 225.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks are 29-23 ATS this season.

New York has been one of the worst road teams ATS, going 8-15.

The under is 12-11 when the Knicks play on the road.

The Pistons are an even 25-25 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 10-12 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 27-22-1 in Detroit's games.

Knicks vs Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Questionable.

Jose Alvarado, G - Questionable.

OG Anunoby, F - Probable.

Karl Anthony-Towns, F - Questionable.

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris, F - Questionable.

Jalen Duren, C - Questionable.

