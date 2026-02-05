Yankees Announce Somerset Patriots 2026 Coaching Staff Led By Manager James Cooper

May 3, 2025 - James Cooper - Hudson Valley Renegades vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws - Photo by Dave Janosz

The New York Yankees have announced the 2026 coaching staff for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, led by manager James Cooper.

Cooper enters his first season as manager in Somerset and fifth overall year in the Yankees minor league system. He managed the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades in 2025 and finished with a franchise-record 79 wins (79-50), being eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season. Under his leadership, the Renegades finished second in AVG (.235), H (970), OBP (.336), SLG (.363), OPS (.699), as well as third in R (598) and HR (547).

Cooper previously managed the Single-A Tampa Tarpons (2024) and the FCL Yankees, where he was named the Florida Complex League Manager of the Year (2023). He was also the defensive coach for the FCL Yankees during a championship 2022 season.

Before joining the Yankees organization, Cooper served as the head baseball coach at Grambling State University from 2010 – 2021. His teams made the SWAC Tournament 10 times and Cooper was honored as the SWAC Head Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2017.

He becomes the sixth manager in Somerset Patriots franchise history and the fourth since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. He succeeds Raul Dominguez, who served in the position for three seasons (2023-2025) and will serve as the defensive coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Pitching coach Demetre Kokoris enters his first season in Somerset and second with the Yankees. He served as the pitching coach in Hudson Valley in 2025 and guided the team to a league-best 2.82 ERA and 20 shutouts. Kokoris worked with the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Kyle Carr, who finished 8-6 with a 3.26 ERA and 104 K before his promotion to Somerset to end the season. Prior to joining the Yankees organization, Kokoris, coached for the Texas Rangers (2022-2024) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2019-2021) organizations.

Hitting coach Mike Fransoso enters his second season as a coach in Somerset and within the Yankees organization. He played for the Patriots (2018-2019) during the team’s run as an independent team and also the Pittsburgh Pirates organization (2013-2015). Fransoso previously coached in the Seattle Mariners organization (2021-2024), serving as the hitting coach and interim manager for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024.

The defensive coaches will be Uziel Viloria and Caleb Hamilton. Viloria enters his second season as a coach in the Yankees organization. He played infield for the Philadelphia Phillies organization (1999-2023) reaching High-A Jersey Shore in 2022 and 2023. In his four minor league seasons, Viloria has a .963 fielding percentage.

Hamilton enters his first season in Somerset and second with the Yankees organization. After a 10-year playing career with MLB experience with the Minnesota Twins (2022) and Boston Red Sox (2023), Hamilton completed his first year in coaching as the defensive coach for Hudson Valley last season.

Athletic Trainer Adaric Kelly enter his first season with the Patriots and fourth in the Yankees organization. He spent the past two seasons (2024-2025) in the same position for Hudson Valley and one with the FCL Yankees (2023). He was selected in the 28th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays as a right-handed pitcher and played four seasons in their organization.

Strength & conditioning coach Dylan Lidge begins his first season in Somerset and fourth in the Yankees organization in the position. He previously served as the strength & conditioning coach for Hudson Valley (2024-2025) and Tampa (2023).