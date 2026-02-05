New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, And Total
The New York Islanders are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Islanders are…
The New York Islanders are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.
The Islanders are 31-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home 5-4 in overtime. It was back and forth from start to finish, with somewhat scattered scoring. New York was able to tie the game twice in the third period and win 52 seconds into overtime. The Islanders won in faceoffs 31-25, but lost in shots 35-23 and in hits 25-22. The power play was 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. New York enjoyed some of the Penguins' giveaways, and the first star of the game was Bo Horvat, who had two goals and one assist.
The Devils are 28-26-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 3-0. The Blue Jackets scored three goals in the third period. The Devils were outshot 25-24, lost in hits 19-18, and in faceoffs 28-24. The power play was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. New Jersey couldn't get too many puck takeaways, and a lot of their best players had negative two for the plus/minus.
Spread
- Islanders +1.5 (-213)
- Devils -1.5 (+178)
Money line
- Islanders -104
- Devils +100
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+100)
- UNDER 5.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends
- NY Islanders is 4-2 SU in their last six games.
- NY Islanders is 6-1 SU in their last seven games against New Jersey.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Islanders' last five games on the road.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Jersey's last 10 games.
- New Jersey is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of New Jersey's last seven games at home.
Islanders vs Devils Injury Reports
New York Islanders
- Calum Ritchie, C - Out
- Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
- Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
- Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
- Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve
, New Jersey Devils
- Jack Hughes, C - Out
- Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve
- Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve
- Luke Hughes, D - Injured reserve
- Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve
Islanders vs Devils Predictions and Picks
New York is 25th in scoring, fifth in goals against, tied for 26th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 15-11-3 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Since returning from injury, Horvat has been one of the best players for the offense. Also, rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been a key player to watch. This team has lost two of their last three games, and the defense has allowed a minimum of four goals in three straight games.
New Jersey is 30th in scoring, 16th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils are 13-11-2 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have lost two games in a row and might be in a bit of a desperate mode to pick up points in the final game before the Olympic break. In the last two games, the offense has scored only one goal. Lately, their penalty kill has been solid, and they will try to break free on offense, despite having some key guys out.
Best Bet: Devils Money line
The Islanders will try to tighten up their defense, and the Devils are trying to go into the break on a high note, after two straight losses by three goals. New Jersey can definitely find some offense against the trending-down New York defense.