New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 31-21-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home 5-4 in overtime. It was back and forth from start to finish, with somewhat scattered scoring. New York was able to tie the game twice in the third period and win 52 seconds into overtime. The Islanders won in faceoffs 31-25, but lost in shots 35-23 and in hits 25-22. The power play was 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. New York enjoyed some of the Penguins' giveaways, and the first star of the game was Bo Horvat, who had two goals and one assist.

The Devils are 28-26-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 3-0. The Blue Jackets scored three goals in the third period. The Devils were outshot 25-24, lost in hits 19-18, and in faceoffs 28-24. The power play was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. New Jersey couldn't get too many puck takeaways, and a lot of their best players had negative two for the plus/minus.



Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-213)

Devils -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Islanders -104

Devils +100

Total

OVER 5.5 (+100)

UNDER 5.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends

NY Islanders is 4-2 SU in their last six games.

NY Islanders is 6-1 SU in their last seven games against New Jersey.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Islanders' last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of New Jersey's last 10 games.

New Jersey is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of New Jersey's last seven games at home.

Islanders vs Devils Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Calum Ritchie, C - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

, New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured reserve

Luke Hughes, D - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Devils Predictions and Picks

New York is 25th in scoring, fifth in goals against, tied for 26th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 15-11-3 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Since returning from injury, Horvat has been one of the best players for the offense. Also, rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been a key player to watch. This team has lost two of their last three games, and the defense has allowed a minimum of four goals in three straight games.



New Jersey is 30th in scoring, 16th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils are 13-11-2 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have lost two games in a row and might be in a bit of a desperate mode to pick up points in the final game before the Olympic break. In the last two games, the offense has scored only one goal. Lately, their penalty kill has been solid, and they will try to break free on offense, despite having some key guys out.



Best Bet: Devils Money line