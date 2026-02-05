Nets Add Forward Depth In Trade With Celtics, Waive Young Guard

The Brooklyn Nets made a notable pair of moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, resulting in an essential 1-for-1 swap.

As reported by Shams Charania, the first domino to fall was the Nets acquiring forward Josh Minott from the Boston Celtics. A pure salary-dump from Boston's end, Minott brings efficient scoring and decent rebounding for a reserve forward to the table for Brooklyn. Minott posted a .507/.442/.769 shooting line in 33 games for the Celtics, while averaging 3.6 rebounds in just 15.9 minutes per contest.

The second shoe to drop was the Nets deciding to waive 24-year-old guard Cam Thomas. Just a year removed from averaging 24.0 points per game with Brooklyn, Thomas' production dropped off after moving to a bench role in 2025-26. Thomas averaged 15.6 points while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range in 24 games (eight starts) for the Nets this season, all down from a year ago.