ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nets Add Forward Depth In Trade With Celtics, Waive Young Guard

The Brooklyn Nets made a notable pair of moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, resulting in an essential 1-for-1 swap. As reported by Shams Charania, the first…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on January 23, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Boston Celtics won 130-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets made a notable pair of moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, resulting in an essential 1-for-1 swap.

As reported by Shams Charania, the first domino to fall was the Nets acquiring forward Josh Minott from the Boston Celtics. A pure salary-dump from Boston's end, Minott brings efficient scoring and decent rebounding for a reserve forward to the table for Brooklyn. Minott posted a .507/.442/.769 shooting line in 33 games for the Celtics, while averaging 3.6 rebounds in just 15.9 minutes per contest.

The second shoe to drop was the Nets deciding to waive 24-year-old guard Cam Thomas. Just a year removed from averaging 24.0 points per game with Brooklyn, Thomas' production dropped off after moving to a bench role in 2025-26. Thomas averaged 15.6 points while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range in 24 games (eight starts) for the Nets this season, all down from a year ago.

Brooklyn is going nowhere at 13-36 and 13th in the Eastern Conference, so the club ostensibly decided to let Thomas find a new home and likely land with a contending team that can afford him. The aforementioned Celtics and Knicks could show some interest, if they can fit him into their payroll.

Boston CelticsBrooklyn NetsCam ThomasJosh MinottNBA Trade Deadline
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets rebounds against the Orlando Magic during their game at Barclays Center on January 07, 2026 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers at Smoothie King Center on January 02, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NBAKnicks Acquire Jose Alvarado From The PelicansDylan MacKinnon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during the second overtime period at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect