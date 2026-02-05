Knicks Acquire Jose Alvarado From The Pelicans

ContestsEvents
It is not the Giannis Antetokounmpo move many fans hoped for, but the Knicks have made a move at the deadline. Per Shams Charania, the Knicks will send Dalen Terry,…

Dylan MacKinnon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers at Smoothie King Center on January 02, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It is not the Giannis Antetokounmpo move many fans hoped for, but the Knicks have made a move at the deadline. Per Shams Charania, the Knicks will send Dalen Terry, 2 second-round picks, and cash to the Pelicans for Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado is a New York native who was born in Brooklyn and played his High School ball in Queens.

So far this season, Alvarado has averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Pelicans. He shoots 41.8% from the field and 36.3 % from distance.

His stats might not stand out at first glimpse, but he is the type of player who can bring toughness and physicality to the Knicks, despite being just 6ft. be brings energy to the floor every time he subs in. Which is usually the type of trait you look for in a bench player.

But that size might be a slight concern given the Knicks already have an undersized backcourt. Both Jalen Brunson and Deuce McBride are only 6ft2. Ideally, you would have a taller guard to pair with those 2.

They gave up Dalen Terry, who they only just acquired when they traded Guerschon Yabusele for last night. They also give up 2 2nd-round picks. So the price is low, making it a low-risk move.

Will it move the needle? That remains to be seen. But the Knicks did add a fairly talented player who should be able to improve their backcourt rotation before the Trade Deadline. Fans who want a big splashy move like Giannis will be left disappointed, but the move does make the Knicks at least slightly better.

NBANew York Knicks
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
