Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Hurricanes arrive at Madison Square Garden rolling, while the Rangers return home still trying to stabilize their season. The bookends of the Metropolitan Division face off at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden, with coverage on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes (35-15-6) enter having won four of their last five and lead the division with 76 points, averaging 3.41 goals per game while allowing 2.86. Carolina pairs league-best shot volume (31.7 shots per game) with a disciplined defensive structure.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists), while Seth Jarvis has a team-high 25 goals. Carolina has won two of three meetings with New York this season, including a 3-2 overtime victory on Dec. 29.

The Rangers (22-28-6) return home after dropping four of their last five and are 6-14-4 at Madison Square Garden. New York is averaging 2.66 goals per game while allowing 3.18, with special teams remaining a bright spot — the Rangers' power play is operating at 23.0%.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists), while Mika Zibanejad has 23 goals, including 11 on the power play. Thursday's game closes the season series before the break.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+108)

Rangers +1.5 (-127)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -203

Rangers +194

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Hurricanes are 10-15 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Rangers are 8-16 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in four of the Hurricanes' past six games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Rangers' last nine outings.

The Hurricanes have won six of the last seven matchups against the Rangers.

The under has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Injury Reports

Hurricanes

Eric Robinson, LW — Day to day (upper body).

Pyotr Kochetkov, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Rangers

Adam Edstrom, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Adam Fox, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Igor Shesterkin, G — Injured reserve (leg).

Conor Sheary, LW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Hurricanes vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"Carolina's dominance in shot volume, possession, and overall consistency makes the puck line an attractive option. The Hurricanes have the depth and scoring balance to pull away, especially against a Rangers team that has struggled mightily at home. With Carolina controlling play for long stretches, a multi-goal win is very much in play." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"I'm on the Hurricanes here. I get the case to be made for a home underdog, but the problem is that the fire sale has started in New York and I think the Rangers are just beginning to tear everything down to try to build it back up. The Hurricanes are just in better form right now and should be able to take care of business going into the olympic break. Give me the ‘Canes." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz