Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 27th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists per game and field goal percentage. The Nets are 7-18 on the road and 1-9 in their last 10 games. Recently, Brooklyn ended a seven-game losing streak and went right back to a couple of double-digit losses. Most of these losses have been because of bad defense, and sometimes the offense can keep and then in a few of the games, the offense doesn't show up at all. They did shoot well from the field in their last game and will need to take care of the ball more and get more free throws.



Orlando is currently 20th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 19th in point differential. Paolo Banchero leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Magic are 14-8 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Orlando leads the season series 2-0, but both games were close ones, and the last game was a narrow overtime win. Banchero did well in the previous matchup and scored 30 points. This team has lost two games in a row, and the offense has been below average for two straight games. The Magic will look for a better start from the field, do better in the paint, and stack up more threes.