Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Brooklyn Nets look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Orlando Magic on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.
The Nets are 13-36 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Los Angeles Lakers at home 125-109. The game was basically over after one quarter, as the Lakers led 45-23 and were up 29 at halftime. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage 54.1%-47.8%, but won on 3-pointers made 10-7. The Nets lost in made free throws 26-9. Rebounds and fast break points were close, but the Nets turned the ball over 20 times. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 21 points.
The Magic are 25-24 and eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-92. This was another game that was over after the first quarter, as OKC led 39-14. Orlando lost in field goal percentage 51.6%-38.2%, but won on made 3-pointers, 13-12. The Magic lost on made free throws 20-11 and rebounds 52-38. Orlando never led and lost 60-26 in points in the paint. Jalen Suggs led the way on offense with 20 points.
Spread
- Nets +10.5 (+110)
- Magic -10.5 (-117)
Money line
- Nets +376
- Magic -400
Total
- OVER 214.5 (-113)
- UNDER 214.5 (+108)
Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Nets vs Magic Betting Trends
- Brooklyn is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games.
- Brooklyn is 0-8 SU in its last eight games against Orlando.
- Brooklyn is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games on the road.
- Orlando is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Orlando's last seven games.
- Orlando is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.
Nets vs Magic Injury Reports
Brooklyn Nets
- Ochai Agbaji, G - Day-to-day
- Cam Thomas, G - Out
- Haywood Highsmith, F - Out
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner, F - Out
- Colin Castleton, C - Out
Nets vs Magic Predictions and Picks
Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 13th in points allowed, and 27th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists per game and field goal percentage. The Nets are 7-18 on the road and 1-9 in their last 10 games. Recently, Brooklyn ended a seven-game losing streak and went right back to a couple of double-digit losses. Most of these losses have been because of bad defense, and sometimes the offense can keep and then in a few of the games, the offense doesn't show up at all. They did shoot well from the field in their last game and will need to take care of the ball more and get more free throws.
Orlando is currently 20th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 19th in point differential. Paolo Banchero leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Magic are 14-8 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Orlando leads the season series 2-0, but both games were close ones, and the last game was a narrow overtime win. Banchero did well in the previous matchup and scored 30 points. This team has lost two games in a row, and the offense has been below average for two straight games. The Magic will look for a better start from the field, do better in the paint, and stack up more threes.
Best Bet: Nets Spread
Both teams have just had blowout losses and have been going through a tough stretch of bad defeats for the last couple of weeks. The offenses will be frustrated and ready to go, and the two games played this season were close ones.