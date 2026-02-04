New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Total

Those picking the underdog to cover will bet against a trend line when the Denver Nuggets play the New York Knicks on Wednesday. MSG's second-to-last Knicks contest prior to the All-Star Break begins at 7 p.m. EST, pitting two soaring clubs who have emerged from crowds to contend in their conferences.

As opponents, the Knicks and Nuggets can't keep a scoreboard close, try as they might. In fact, neither team can mount a comeback with any credence. The last four Knicks-Nuggets tip-offs since 2023 have had an average 22-point winning margin. The Knicks won every quarter of each of the last two games. The Nuggets won every quarter of the previous 113-100 victory for Denver over New York in March 2024, following the very lopsided 122-84 win for the Knicks over the Nuggets in January of that year.

You can't blame it on geography. After all, Boston and Los Angeles managed to have so many tight games as to become a defining rivalry of the NBA. But with the Knickerbockers and the Nuggets each playing their third contests in four nights, will fatigue lead to yet another ragged encounter in the matchup?

Spread

Knicks -6.5 (-110)

Nuggets +6.5 (-110)

Money line

Knicks -9900

Nuggets -9900

Total

Over 223.5 (+100)

Under 223.5 (-104)

The above data was collected on Feb. 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have won seven consecutive games.

The series has averaged a 22-point winning margin since 2023.

Totals have gone under in five of the last seven meetings.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Forward Josh Hart is doubtful with a sprained ankle.

Center Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Mohamed Diawara is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Guard Miles McBride is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Kevin McCullar is questionable with a calf injury.

Denver Nuggets

Forward Cameron Johnson is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Aaron Gordon is out until the end of Feb. with a hamstring injury.

Guard Tamar Bates is out until April with a foot injury.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

New York's seven-game streak is a lesson to NBA gamblers who pay too much attention to fan chatter. Think of how a Jets or Giants quarterback's stock goes down after a lousy game in October, and you'll know how Knicks social media reacted when Jalen Brunson's offense managed just 16 second-quarter points against the lowly Sacramento Kings last Tuesday night. Since that moment, the Knicks have manufactured 541 points and five double-digit victories, including a 112-100 defeat of the Lakers.

Denver emerges from a slugfest with Detroit that ended in a 124-121 loss to the Eastern Conference leaders. Nikola Jokic's comeback timing may be off schedule after playing 33 minutes, the most that he has performed since returning against the LA Clippers last weekend. With both of Wednesday's teams playing the second of back-to-back nights, Jokic's relative weakness on defense could be a factor. Denver's bettors hope Josh Hart's new injury keeps the Knicks forward out for at least a day.