ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Every Mets Players Participating In The World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back. This will be the 6th edition of the World Baseball Tournament, with Japan most recently winning it back in 2023. The best baseball players…

Dylan MacKinnon
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Juan Soto #22 of The Dominican Republic hits a home run in the third inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool D game against Puerto Rico at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The World Baseball Classic is back. This will be the 6th edition of the World Baseball Tournament, with Japan most recently winning it back in 2023. The best baseball players in the World suit up for their home country, or in some cases the country of their heritage, to see which Nation can bring home the gold.

The tournament takes place during Spring training, so that active MLB players can take part without missing actual games. The event runs from March 5th to the 17th, with Group stages taking place in Miami, Houston, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

There are 20 teams in total, split between 4 groups. The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the Quarter Finals. The Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals are all single elimination.

Which Mets players will compete in the WBC? Find out below.

Team USA

  • P- Clay Holmes
  • P- Nolan McLean

The Mets will send two starters to Team USA. Including Nolan McLean, coming off an impressive rookie season. He started 8 games for the Mets last year, and had a 2.06 ERA over 48 starts. They will also send Holmes, who had an impressive 3.53 ERA over 165.2 innings in his first season as a starter after spending 7 seasons as a reliever with the Pirates and Yankees.

Team Dominican Republic

  • OF-Juan Soto

The big name from the Mets that will be at the WBC is Soto. He joins a stacked Dominican Republic team that looks more like an All-Star team. Their outfield alone also includes Fernando Tatis Jr, Oneil Cruz, and Julio Rodríguez, and their infield has Vlad Guerrero, Ketel Marte, and Manny Machado.

Team Nicaragua

  • 3B-Mark Vientos

Vientos was born in America, but his mom was born in Nicaragua, and his dad is from the Dominican Republic. With Team USA and Team DR a bit loaded, he will instead represent his mom's home country.

New York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Carlos Beltran #15 of the New York Mets celebrates as he runs up the first base line after he hit a two run walk off home run to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on August 22, 2006 at Shea Stadium in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Cardinals 8-7. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
MLBCarlos Beltran to wear Mets cap in Baseball Hall of FameMatt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
MLBEvery Yankees Player Participating In The World Baseball ClassicDylan MacKinnon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
MLBYankees Reportedly Remain Interested In Re-Signing Key VeteranMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect