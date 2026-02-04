Every Mets Players Participating In The World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back. This will be the 6th edition of the World Baseball Tournament, with Japan most recently winning it back in 2023. The best baseball players in the World suit up for their home country, or in some cases the country of their heritage, to see which Nation can bring home the gold.

The tournament takes place during Spring training, so that active MLB players can take part without missing actual games. The event runs from March 5th to the 17th, with Group stages taking place in Miami, Houston, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

There are 20 teams in total, split between 4 groups. The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the Quarter Finals. The Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals are all single elimination.

Which Mets players will compete in the WBC? Find out below.

Team USA

P- Clay Holmes

P- Nolan McLean

The Mets will send two starters to Team USA. Including Nolan McLean, coming off an impressive rookie season. He started 8 games for the Mets last year, and had a 2.06 ERA over 48 starts. They will also send Holmes, who had an impressive 3.53 ERA over 165.2 innings in his first season as a starter after spending 7 seasons as a reliever with the Pirates and Yankees.

Team Dominican Republic

OF-Juan Soto

The big name from the Mets that will be at the WBC is Soto. He joins a stacked Dominican Republic team that looks more like an All-Star team. Their outfield alone also includes Fernando Tatis Jr, Oneil Cruz, and Julio Rodríguez, and their infield has Vlad Guerrero, Ketel Marte, and Manny Machado.

Team Nicaragua

3B-Mark Vientos