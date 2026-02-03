Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Scarlet Knights could think of better weeks to tour California. Losing 78-75 at Southern Cal marks the squad's fifth straight defeat to go with a 0-6 road record. The Knights will try to stun opposing players, pundits, and maybe even themselves when Rutgers visits UCLA at 9:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

The UCLA Bruins appear with a record of 15-7 that contrasts Rutgers' 9-13 campaign. The Bruins, led by their senior power-forward Tyler Bilodeau, played with "inspired desperation" to notch a Top 10 upset over Purdue on Jan. 20, according to Travis Tyler of Sports Illustrated. California-Los Angeles ranks first in the Big Ten in defending three-point attempts, holding opponents to just 29.6%. But the program is battling UCLA's emotional letdown following a 98-97 triple-overtime loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

Rutgers needs to improve in just about every category, save for the sizzling junior guard Tariq Francis. The ailing Scarlet Knights otherwise rank last in the ACC in scoring. Tuesday's odds reflect a team in trouble.

Spread

Scarlet Knights +13.5 (-110)

Bruins -13.5 (-110)

Money line

Scarlet Knights -4900

Bruins -4900

Total

Over 140.5 (-105)

Under 140.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins Betting Trends

Rutgers is 2-9 in Big Ten play, counting two overtime wins.

The UCLA Bruins are 12-2 on home hardwood this season.

UCLA is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight contests.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Center Baye Fall is out with a hand injury.

Center Gevonte Ware is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

UCLA Bruins

Forward Evan Manjikian is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Guard Skyy Clark is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins Predictions and Picks

Rutgers defeated UCLA 75-68 in the program's first-ever contest last Jan. 13. Ace Bailey, who led the Scarlet Knights with a double-double, has since moved on to the Utah Jazz. But it is notable that the now-sophomore Dylan Grant and the Rutgers frontcourt limited Bilodeau effectively in that victory.

Can the Scarlet Knights play such good defense on any upcoming day? Rutgers' overtime battle with Michigan from last Tuesday seemed to suggest that they can. That impression went away in the second half, once MSU finished outrebounding Rutgers by an ugly 44-19. Since his roster is not deep enough to guard inside for 40:00, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell may decide to go with speedy legs.