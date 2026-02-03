Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. This game represents the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams, with the Penguins coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Ottawa Senators while the Islanders will aim to rebound from a defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals. The nationally televised affair should function as a good opportunity for both squads to prove themselves as playoff contenders.

Despite their loss on Monday night, the Penguins have been playing exceedingly well lately. Head coach Dan Muse's team has taken home wins in six of its last seven games, including quality victories against the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers. The offense has been particularly potent, with right wing Anthony Mantha leading the team to six-goal outings against the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers. The Islanders should provide a much stiffer test on Tuesday night.

Recent outings have not brought New York quite as much success. The Islanders enter this game on a two-game losing streak, dropping the aforementioned contest with the Capitals and a matchup with the Nashville Predators. Three straight wins separate those defeats from a hugely embarrassing loss against the Buffalo Sabres that saw the Islanders get whooped 5-0 by one of the worst teams in the NHL. A home date with a quality Pittsburgh team presents a good opportunity for the Islanders to turn things around.

Spread

Penguins +1.5 (-270)

Islanders -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Penguins (+100)

Islanders (-108)

Totals

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Penguins vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Penguins are 33-20 ATS this year, one of the best records in the league.

The Penguins are 19-7 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 28-25 in Pittsburgh's games.

The Islanders are 29-26 ATS this season.

However, that record drops to 12-15 when the Islanders play at home.

The under is 29-26 in New York's games.

Penguins vs Islanders Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Penguins

Filip Hallander, C - Out.

Bryan Rust, RW - Out.

Caleb Jones, D - Out.

Kris Letang, D - Out.

Jack St. Ivany, D - Out.

New York Islanders

Calum Ritchie, C - Out.

Pierre Engval, LW - Out.

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Out.

Alexander Romanov, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

