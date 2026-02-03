New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Odds, Spread, and Total

New York's midseason surge rolls down I-95 into the nation's capital Tuesday with the Knicks chasing a seventh straight win. Tipoff against the Wizards is set for 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena, with coverage on MSG and MNMT, plus streaming on NBA League Pass.

The Knicks (31-18) have won six straight, most recently a 112-100 home victory over the Lakers on Sunday. New York has leaned on a balanced offense, averaging 117.6 points per game, while holding opponents to 112.1. Jalen Brunson continues to drive the attack at 27.2 points and 6.1 assists per game, with Karl-Anthony Towns anchoring the interior at 11.8 rebounds per night.

The Wizards (13-35) have won three of their last four, including a 116-112 home win over Sacramento on Sunday, but remain 9-16 at Capital One Arena. Washington allows 122.5 points per game, among the league's highest, and has struggled to keep pace defensively. Rookie Alex Sarr leads the Wizards at 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

New York took the first meeting 119-102 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Spread

Knicks -13.5 (+100)

Wizards +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Knicks -567

Wizards +525

Total

Over 227.5 (-104)

Under 227.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games.

The Wizards are 4-1 against the spread in their last five matchups.

The total has gone under in eight straight games for the Knicks.

The total has gone under in nine of the Wizards' past 12 home games.

The Knicks have won 10 straight matchups against the Wizards.

The over has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Knicks vs Wizards Injury Reports

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson, C — Out (ankle).

Miles McBride, G — Out (ankle).

Kevin McCullar Jr., G — Game-time decision (calf).

Wizards

Trae Young, G — Out (knee, quadriceps).

Cam Whitmore, F — Out (shoulder).

Tristan Vukcevic. F — Out (hamstring).

Tre Johnson, G — Out (ankle).

Anthony Gill, F — Game-time decision (hand).

Knicks vs Wizards Predictions and Picks

"The Knicks were always going to open as heavy road favorites in this matchup, and I wouldn't be surprised at all if they won by more than 30 points given how well they've been playing lately. However, the Wizards have sprung to life over the past four games, and I think they can surprise the Knicks and keep this one to single digits in the end." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"Backing Washington here is ugly, but this is a bad spot for the Knicks. New York has won six straight games and is coming off a big home win over the Lakers. After this game, the Knicks will play on a back-to-back, facing the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday. Seeing that the Knicks have beaten the Wizards 10 straight times, and have this game sandwiched between two marquee games, I think that New York could let down, or at least take their foot off the brakes late. I expect New York to win, but they are only 4-11 ATS as a road favorite this season." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners