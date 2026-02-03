Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST. It seems that the Lakers are only capable of beating teams that are notably worse than them, which means they have an excellent opportunity to notch a victory on Tuesday. The Nets are playing slightly better basketball than they were at the start of the year, but that has not translated to wins, with Brooklyn dropping 13 of their last 15 games.

The problems that Los Angeles is dealing with are completely unsurprising. The Lakers were always expected to struggle on defense, and their depth was viewed as extremely suspect to begin the season. Both of those holes have been continually exploited by opposing teams, as a top-heavy Los Angeles team struggles to function beyond big games from guard Luka Doncic and forward LeBron James. Games like this one against an overmatched opponent have become crucial for a Los Angeles team that is in the midst of a packed Western Conference playoff race.

The trade deadline cannot come soon enough for the Nets. Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA, but the presence of forward Michael Porter Jr. will almost certainly bring in a boatload of assets when the front office trades him. Porter's absence will also open up a ton of touches for the brigade of young players on Brooklyn's roster, allowing for further development in an otherwise lost season. At this point, the Nets are playing for pride, and keeping things close with the vaunted Lakers at home would go a long way in restoring some much-needed morale in the locker room.

Spread

Lakers -8.5 (+104)

Nets +8.5 (-108)

Money line

Lakers -317

Nets +300

Totals

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Lakers vs Nets Betting Trends

The Lakers are 26-22 ATS this season.

The Lakers are 9-5 ATS as road favorites.

The over is 27-21 in Los Angeles's games.

The Nets 24-23-1 this year.

The Nets are 12-11 ATS when they play at home.

The under is 28-20 in Brooklyn's games.

Lakers vs Nets Injury Reports

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves, G - Questionable.

Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney, F - Probable.

Ziaire Williams, F - Probable.

Lakers vs Nets Prediction and Pick