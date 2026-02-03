Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST. It seems that the Lakers are only capable of beating teams that are notably worse than them, which means they have an excellent opportunity to notch a victory on Tuesday. The Nets are playing slightly better basketball than they were at the start of the year, but that has not translated to wins, with Brooklyn dropping 13 of their last 15 games.
The problems that Los Angeles is dealing with are completely unsurprising. The Lakers were always expected to struggle on defense, and their depth was viewed as extremely suspect to begin the season. Both of those holes have been continually exploited by opposing teams, as a top-heavy Los Angeles team struggles to function beyond big games from guard Luka Doncic and forward LeBron James. Games like this one against an overmatched opponent have become crucial for a Los Angeles team that is in the midst of a packed Western Conference playoff race.
The trade deadline cannot come soon enough for the Nets. Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA, but the presence of forward Michael Porter Jr. will almost certainly bring in a boatload of assets when the front office trades him. Porter's absence will also open up a ton of touches for the brigade of young players on Brooklyn's roster, allowing for further development in an otherwise lost season. At this point, the Nets are playing for pride, and keeping things close with the vaunted Lakers at home would go a long way in restoring some much-needed morale in the locker room.
Spread
- Lakers -8.5 (+104)
- Nets +8.5 (-108)
Money line
- Lakers -317
- Nets +300
Totals
- Over 222.5 (-104)
- Under 222.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Lakers vs Nets Betting Trends
- The Lakers are 26-22 ATS this season.
- The Lakers are 9-5 ATS as road favorites.
- The over is 27-21 in Los Angeles's games.
- The Nets 24-23-1 this year.
- The Nets are 12-11 ATS when they play at home.
- The under is 28-20 in Brooklyn's games.
Lakers vs Nets Injury Reports
Los Angeles Lakers
- Austin Reaves, G - Questionable.
Brooklyn Nets
- Noah Clowney, F - Probable.
- Ziaire Williams, F - Probable.
Lakers vs Nets Prediction and Pick
While the Nets have kept things close in recent games against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, it took a monumental effort from Porter to make it so. He scored 36 and 38 points in those games, respectively. Relying on massive output from one of the streakiest players in the league is obviously a dubious way to keep things close, and the Lakers are sure to pay extra attention to Porter in this contest. Additionally, Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves has a good chance of taking the floor, adding even more punch to an already potent Lakers attack. Take Los Angeles to win and cover on the road against a Nets team that has proven itself to be one of the most inconsistent in the NBA.