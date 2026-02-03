Giants hire Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh are bringing in veteran Matt Nagy to be their new offensive coordinator.

Nagy is coming off three seasons as OC for the Kansas City Chiefs. The two sides parted ways after Nagy's contract expired following the 2025 season. Under Nagy, the Chiefs offense most recently ranked 21st in scoring.

A longtime Andy Reid assistant, Nagy left Kansas City to become head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018-21, when he posted a 34-31 record at the helm. Now, Nagy reunites with Harbaugh, after the two worked together under Reid in Philadelphia. Nagy began his career as an intern and filled various offensive assistant roles for the Eagles, while Harbaugh also gained his first NFL experience in Philly as their special teams coordinator.