Every Yankees Player Participating In The World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back. This will be the 6th edition of the World Baseball Tournament, with Japan most recently winning it back in 2023. The best baseball players in the World suit up for their home country, or in some cases the country of their heritage, to see which Nation can bring home the gold.

The tournament takes place during Spring training, so that active MLB players can take part without missing actual games. The event runs from March 5th to the 17th, with Group stages taking place in Miami, Houston, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

There are 20 teams in total, split between 4 groups. The winners and runners-up from each group advance to the Quarter Finals. The Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals, and Finals are all single elimination.

Which Yankees are suiting up for the tournament this time? Find out below.

Team USA

RF- Aaron Judge

RP- David Bednar

Pitching Coach- Andy Pettitte

Aaron Judge is obviously the big name from the Yankees who will be at the WBC. But the Yankees will also send their closer to help out Team USA's bullpen. And a Yankees legend, Andy Pettitte, will be their pitching coach.

Team Great Britain

2B- Jazz Chisholm

Pitching Prospect- Brendan Beck

Bench Coach- Tanner Swanson

Born in the Bahamas, Chisholm is eligible to play for Team GB, given its status as a British Commonwealth. The 11th-ranked Yankees prospect, Brendan Beck, will also be on the team. And the Yankees catching/major league field coordinator Tanner Swanson will be the team's Bench Coach.

Team Puerto Rico

Pitching Prospect- Elmer Rodriguez

RP- Fernando Cruz

Puerto Rico's status for the WBC is up in the air. They are trying to sort out some insurance issues that might force them to withdraw. But they should have Yankees pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez, ranked 3rd in the Yankees farm system and 97th in the MLB, on their staff if they do participate.

Team Dominican Republic

RP- Camilo Doval

C- Austin Wells

Util- Amed Rosario

The Dominican Republic is one of the most stacked teams this time around, and 3 Yankees, Doval, Wells, and Rosario, will suit up for them.

Team Israel

Manager- Brad Ausmus

Yankees Bench Coach Brad Ausmus will be the skipper for Team Israel.

Team Italy

Manager- Francisco Cervelli

Coach- Jorge Posada