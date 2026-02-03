Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Columbus Blue Jackets will look for their sixth win in a row as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Blue Jackets are 27-20-7 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the St. Louis Blues on the road 5-3. The first two periods went back and forth with the scoring, and Columbus had a 4-3 lead after two periods of play. The Jackets scored an empty netter in the third. The Blue Jackets were outshot 31-23, outhit 21-20, and lost in faceoffs 30-27. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Kent Johnson was the first star of the game with one goal and one assist.



The Devils are 28-25-2 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Ottawa Senators on the road 4-1. Both teams scored in the first period and then the Sens scored three goals in the third, with one of them being an empty netter. New Jersey was outshot 34-27 and outhit 24-22, but won on faceoffs 38-29. The power play was 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a decent amount and the Devils had some good looks on net blocked.

Spread

Blue Jackets +1.5 (-257)

Devils -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Blue Jackets +100

Devils -104

Total

OVER 6.5 (+117)

UNDER 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Betting Trends

Columbus is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Columbus is 1-4 SU in its last five games against New Jersey.

Columbus is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in six of New Jersey's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New Jersey's last seven games against Columbus.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New Jersey's last six games at home.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Injury Reports

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko, RW - Day-to-Day

Dante Fabbro, D - Day-to-Day

Brendan Smith, D - Injured Reserve

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes, C - Day-to-Day

Marc McLaughlin, C - Injured Reserve

Luke Hughes, D - Injured Reserve

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured Reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured Reserve

Blue Jackets vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Columbus is 18th in scoring, 25th in goals against, 17th on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Zach Werenski leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Blue Jackets are 13-12-3 on the road and 9-1 in their last 10 games. This month, Columbus got some new leadership and has quickly turned the season around, with the team averaging 3.9 goals per game. The defense could tighten up a bit, but the offense is confident and scoring throughout the game.



New Jersey is 28th in scoring, 16th in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists. The Devils are 13-10-2 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New Jersey has lost three of their last four games, with both sides of the puck being a little inconsistent. The Devils have two home games left before the Olympic break. This is a big two points to pick up. New Jersey just traded for Maxim Tsyplakov, and he will hopefully help with the secondary scoring. They also need to cash in on those stacked-up power play chances.



Best Bet: Over