Yankees Reportedly Remain Interested In Re-Signing Key Veteran

We’re into February, and Paul Goldschmidt remains a free agent. And apparently, there’s still interest from the team he just played for to keep him around. According to MLB insider…

We're into February, and Paul Goldschmidt remains a free agent. And apparently, there's still interest from the team he just played for to keep him around.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman at the New York Post, the Yankees remain interested in retaining Goldschmidt on a new contract. Goldschmidt, 38, played 146 games for the Yanks in the 2025 season and posted a .731 OPS, which was actually an improvement over his .716 mark in 2024. The veteran first baseman smacked 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs, while continuing to play his typically reliable defense.

Per Heyman, the snag for the Yankees is financial. They're already over the top luxury tax threshold, and have the third-highest tax bill in baseball, behind only the Dodgers and Mets (via Spotrac). Heyman does believe Goldschmidt is also interested in returning, and would even be open to more of a part-time role, perhaps batting in lefty-heavy lineups and entering games late for defensive purposes.

Realistically, the Yankees can certainly afford to "squeeze Goldy into the payroll," as Heyman put it. It's just a matter of their willingness to spend even more luxury tax money. They still have until Feb. 15, when position players need to report to spring training, to figure this out.

Matt DolloffWriter
