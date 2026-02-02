ContestsEvents
NHL Look-Ahead: What’s On Tap For The Rangers And Devils?

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers in action during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NHL has one more week of its regular season schedule before finally taking off for the Olympics in Italy. Here's a quick look at what to expect for the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders...

Rangers: Just 1 More Game

Underlining the quirks of the NHL schedule is that the Rangers (22-28-6) have exactly one more game to play before the Olympic break. And it's not an easy one: they've got the Carolina Hurricanes (34-15-6) coming to Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

The 'Canes have the second-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at plus-31, as of Monday. They're tied for the conference lead in goals scored (191) with the Bruins and Canadiens. The Rangers, meanwhile, are slogging through yet another disappointing season, and have lost eight of their last 10.

New York is likely to be considered a massive underdog in this one game, and for good reason. The Olympic break can't come soon enough for this group.

Devils: Tough 2-Game Slate

As bad as the Rangers' season has been, it hasn't been much better for the Devils, who are languishing at just 58 points through 55 games, second-to-last in the East. And it's going to be a challenge for them to go into the break on a winning note: they've got the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, then the Islanders on Thursday.

Entering Monday's action, the Jackets have won nine of 10 and have surged into the Eastern Conference wild card race, but are still six points behind the Sabres for the second WC spot. The Isles are in a fairly comfortable spot at 65 points and third place in the Metropolitan Division, but like many playoff contenders, they have to keep winning to maintain a strong position in the standings. They should take care of business against New Jersey.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Arseny Gritsyuk #81 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the New York Islanders during their game at UBS Arena on January 06, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)Al Bello/Getty Images

Honorable mention for the Islanders: they've got the Devils sandwiched between two important, challenging games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Canadiens. Every point matters in the Eastern Conference at the moment, so the Isles will have to hope they can maximize their points heading into the break.

New York Rangers: Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils: Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Blue Jackets
Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Islanders

new jersey devilsNew York Rangers
Matt DolloffWriter
