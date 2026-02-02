ContestsEvents
New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Washington Capitals on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Islanders are 30-20-5…

Michael Garaventa
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders shoots the puck against the Washington Capitals during the third period of the game at Capital One Arena on October 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Islanders will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Washington Capitals on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 30-20-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Nashville Predators at home 4-3. New York went up 2-0 but the Preds tied things up at the end of one. The Islanders retook the lead in the second, but Nashville tied things up again and scored the game-winning goal late in the game. New York won in faceoffs 31-23 but lost in shots 42-30 and 25-23 in hits. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Islanders gave the puck away a lot and will try to protect the lead more in the next game.

The Capitals are 27-22-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home 4-3 in overtime. Washington was down 3-0, cut the deficit to 3-2 after two, and tied things up in the middle of the third period. The Caps outshot the Canes 42-22, but faceoffs were tied at 29-29 and they lost in hits 29-24. The Washington power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Capitals giveaways were high and Justin Sourdif was the first star with one goal.

Spread

  • Islanders +1.5 (-223)
  • Capitals -1.5 (+194)

Money line

  • Islanders +113
  • Capitals -117

Total

  • OVER 6.5 (+108)
  • UNDER 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games.
  • The NY Islanders is 3-6 SU in its last nine games against Washington.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the NY Islanders' last 19 games on the road.
  • The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last eight games.
  • Washington is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Washington's last five games against NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Capitals Injury Reports

New York Islanders

  • Jonathan Drouin, LW - Day-to-day
  • Calum Ritchie, C - Out
  • Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
  • Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
  • Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
  • Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

  • Logan Thompson, G - Day-to-day
  • Martin Fehervary, D - Day-to-day
  • Charlie Lindgren, G - Injured Reserve
  • Matt Roy, D - Injured Reserve
  • Connor McMichael, C - Injured Reserve

Islanders vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

New York is 24th in scoring, third in goals against, 27th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 15-10-3 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New York has won three of their past four games and the defense is trending up. On defense, they will need to limit the shot total from the last game and keep the offensive momentum going from start to finish.

Washington is 14th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 15-10-3 at home and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Washington has won two games in a row and just got two close wins against some elite teams in the East. The Capitals will look for a better start in their next game, score on those early good looks, and get some key power play goals in critical moments.

Best Bet: Capitals Money line

The Islanders will try to bounce back with a mix of good defense and offense. The Caps will work on special teams play and early offense.

