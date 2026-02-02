New York Islanders vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Washington Capitals on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 30-20-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Nashville Predators at home 4-3. New York went up 2-0 but the Preds tied things up at the end of one. The Islanders retook the lead in the second, but Nashville tied things up again and scored the game-winning goal late in the game. New York won in faceoffs 31-23 but lost in shots 42-30 and 25-23 in hits. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Islanders gave the puck away a lot and will try to protect the lead more in the next game.

The Capitals are 27-22-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home 4-3 in overtime. Washington was down 3-0, cut the deficit to 3-2 after two, and tied things up in the middle of the third period. The Caps outshot the Canes 42-22, but faceoffs were tied at 29-29 and they lost in hits 29-24. The Washington power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Capitals giveaways were high and Justin Sourdif was the first star with one goal.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-223)

Capitals -1.5 (+194)

Money line

Islanders +113

Capitals -117

Total

OVER 6.5 (+108)

UNDER 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games.

The NY Islanders is 3-6 SU in its last nine games against Washington.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the NY Islanders' last 19 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last eight games.

Washington is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Washington's last five games against NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Capitals Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Jonathan Drouin, LW - Day-to-day

Calum Ritchie, C - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson, G - Day-to-day

Martin Fehervary, D - Day-to-day

Charlie Lindgren, G - Injured Reserve

Matt Roy, D - Injured Reserve

Connor McMichael, C - Injured Reserve

Islanders vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

New York is 24th in scoring, third in goals against, 27th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 15-10-3 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New York has won three of their past four games and the defense is trending up. On defense, they will need to limit the shot total from the last game and keep the offensive momentum going from start to finish.



Washington is 14th in scoring, 11th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Tom Wilson leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 15-10-3 at home and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Washington has won two games in a row and just got two close wins against some elite teams in the East. The Capitals will look for a better start in their next game, score on those early good looks, and get some key power play goals in critical moments.

Best Bet: Capitals Money line