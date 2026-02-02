ContestsEvents
Knicks Not Interested Giannis Antetokounmpo Per Brian Windhorst

The biggest question heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is where former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will land. It seems the Bucks will finally move him after a couple years of…

Dylan MacKinnon
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 28, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The biggest question heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is where former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will land. It seems the Bucks will finally move him after a couple years of trade rumors. Many immediately assumed the Knicks to be a contender to land the superstar, but one NBA Insider is saying not so fast.

Brian Windhorst joined Get Up this morning and discussed the potential of Antetokounmpo landing in New York. He does not see that happening. According to him, the Knicks are very happy with the team as is, and will roll the dice in hopes that it works out with the players they have rather than going all in to get Giannis.

“The Knicks believe in this team,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “They believed in the team last summer when Giannis was loosely available in those discussions. They didn’t want to make an aggressive offer at the time of those trade talks.”

Trading for Giannis would not be easy for the Knicks. His $54 million salary means the Knicks would have to move a lot of pieces just to make the money work.

"That is just not happening," Windhorst said. "They are not showing that aggression to get Giannis right now, and I think thats because they like this team.”

What teams say through reports is not always the truth. Teams are known to leak disinterest, only to then still make a deal. But according to Windhorst, there will be no big swing for Giannis this trade deadline. However, he did say that those plans could change if things don't go the Knicks way, and Gainnis is still with the Bucks in the off-season.

“If Giannis doesn’t get traded and the Knicks don’t win the East this year, this could be revisited. But I don’t think we’re heading in that direction right now,” Windhorst said.

The NBA Trade Deadline is February 5th at 3 pm ET. According to Windhorst, fans should not expect the Knicks to pull off a massive deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo by then.

