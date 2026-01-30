New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Spread, and Total

A lot can change in 36:00 of pro basketball. The New York Knicks were fried, baked, and roasted by their fans and a disapproving media at halftime of their game on Tuesday. Not long later, and the Knicks are riding two straight lopsided wins to go with a four-game winning streak. They'll try to maintain the momentum this Friday when the Portland Trail Blazers visit for a contest at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Portland comes in on a three-game losing skid that drops the Trail Blazers more than three games behind Golden State for eighth place in the west. Emerging guard Shaedon Sharpe's 31 points were to no avail on Tuesday as the Trail Blazers blew a late lead in Washington, losing to the tanking Wizards 115-111.

Portland's underdog odds are due to more than the Trail Blazers' 23-25 record, or the lineup playing so far from home. Now that New York is on a four-game streak, the Knicks are touted as on the way up again.

Spread

Knicks -7.5 (-108)

Trail Blazers +7.5 (+100)

Money line

Knicks -257

Trail Blazers +245

Total

Over 225.5 (-104)

Under 225.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Trends

New York has defeated Portland six consecutive times.

Gambling totals have gone under in 15 of the last 21 meetings.

This year's Knicks are 5-4 in third games of three-in-four stretches.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Miles McBride is probable with an ankle injury.

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard Blake Wesley is questionable with a foot injury.

Forward Kris Murray is questionable with a back injury.

Center Duop Reath is questionable with a foot injury.

Center Robert Williams III is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Matisse Thybulle is out with a knee injury.

Guard Scoot Henderson is out with a hamstring injury.

Guard Damian Lillard is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Picks

How bad were the reviews at halftime of New York's 103-87 win over Sacramento? Even once the Knicks had dismissed the Kings with a solid finish, the New York Post was still upset about the first-half stalemate with a tanking team. “The Knicks committed 21 turnovers,” griped the newspaper's Jared Schwartz, adding that “the lethargic Knicks were bailed out” after winning the fourth frame 31-15.

Such patter fell by the wayside on Wednesday night, when the Knicks had a gem of an effort to trounce the Toronto Raptors 119-92. New York guard Mikal Bridges went 12-of-15 from the field for 30 points. OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way as the Knicks outscored the Raptors 60-38 inside the paint. With a successful two-game homestand, the Knicks could rise into first place in the Eastern Conference. However, they'll have to avoid looking past Portland with a Knicks-Lakers tilt scheduled for two days later.