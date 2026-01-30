Jack Hughes Leaves Game with Injury, Devils Secure OT Win

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes exited Thursday night's game against the Nashville Predators in the first period due to a lower-body injury and didn’t return. Even with him sidelined, the Devils pulled off an exciting 3-2 overtime win, with Nico Hischier scoring the decisive goal.

Coach Sheldon Keefe noted that Hughes likely avoided a serious injury. Hughes was on the ice for three short shifts within the first 7:30 minutes, playing for just 2 minutes and 27 seconds. He headed to the locker room after one shift, came back for another, and then left with a trainer.

Hughes has faced numerous injury challenges this season. He was out for five weeks earlier after surgery on his right thumb on November 15, following an accident at a team dinner. Since then, Hughes has amassed 14 points in the 16 games since returning, including two assists in Tuesday night's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

This is Hughes' second injury of the 2025-26 season, leading to discussions about his participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics and potential trade deadline implications if he misses significant time. His history includes shoulder surgery in March 2025 and shoulder issues in November 2023, which kept him out for 20 games.