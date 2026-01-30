Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total

Friday night brings another late tip for the Nets, closing out the long road week against a Jazz team dealing with its own home-court struggles. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. EST at the Delta Center, with coverage on YES Network.

The Nets (12-34) have dropped seven straight games and are 6-17 on the road, coming off a 107-103 loss at Denver on Thursday. Brooklyn is averaging 107.7 points per game, last in the NBA, while allowing 114.7.

Michael Porter Jr. leads the team at 25.6 points per game, while Nic Claxton averages 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Jazz (15-33) enter having lost four straight at home and eight of their last nine overall. Utah scores 118.8 points per game but allows an NBA-worst 127.8, including 147 points in a loss to Miami last weekend.

Lauri Markkanen (27.4 ppg) remains out, leaving Isaiah Collier (6.7 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (10.1 rebounds) to anchor the lineup.

Spread

Nets +2.5 (-108)

Jazz -2.5 (+104)

Money line

Nets +108

Jazz -113

Total

Over 227.5 (-104)

Under 227.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Jazz Betting Trends

The Nets are winless in their last nine times playing as the underdogs.

The Jazz are 1-4 against the spread at home in their last five matchups.

The total has gone over in five of the Nets' past seven games.

The total has gone over in six of the Jazz's last nine games.

The under has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

The Jazz have won eight of the last nine against the Nets in Utah.

Nets vs Jazz Injury Reports

Nets

Ziaire Williams, F — Game-time decision (calf).

Cam Thomas, G — Game-time decision (hamstring).

Egor Demin, G — Game-time decision (foot).

Noah Clowney, F — Game-time decision (back).

Haywood Highsmith, F — Out (knee).

Jazz

Kevin Love, F — Game-time decision (illness).

Jusuf Nurkic, C — Game-time decision (illness).

Georges Niang, F — Game-time decision (foot).

Cody Williams, F — Game-time decision (illness).

Lauri Markkanen, F — Out (rest).

Nets vs Jazz Predictions and Picks

"There is nothing worse than playing an inconsistent brand of basketball in a road environment like Salt Lake City. If Brooklyn's defense — which has shown brilliance at times — arrives, then the Nets have a chance in this contest. However, five of their last seven opponents have put up 120 or more on them .... The Jazz live and die by their offense, as their defense sits amongst the worst, but Brooklyn's offense is one of the worst in scoring." — Napier Montgomery, Pickswise

"This is the clash between a couple of lousy teams, and it could easily go either way. Both Brooklyn and Utah have been awful lately. I'm going with the Jazz only because they have a rest advantage over the Nets. Also, Utah is arguably a better offensive team than Brooklyn, though Utah's defense is hideous. Yet, the Nets' defense has struggled a lot over the last couple of weeks." — Victor King, Winners and Whiners