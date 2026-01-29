New York Islanders vs New York Rangers: Odds, Spread, And Total

ELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: David Rittich #33 of the New York Islanders makes a second period save against Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. The Islanders defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders will look to sweep the season series against their rival, the New York Rangers, on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 29-19-5 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Rangers last night at home 5-2. The Islanders never trailed and scored the first two goals of the game; they added two more goals in the second period and played a defensive third. The Islanders outshot the Rangers 36-16 and won in faceoffs 31-23, but the Rangers won in hits 31-23. The Islanders' power play was 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Ondřej Palát was the first star of the game with one goal and one assist.

The Rangers are 22-26-6 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. In their loss to the Islanders, they were able to cut the 2-0 deficit in half at the end of the first period but then gave up two quick ones in the middle of the second. The Rangers made it a game again with a late goal in the second but gave up a fifth in the final minute of the period. In the second night of back-to-backs, they will need to close the gap on shot margin, limit their time in the box, and have the takeaways lead to more quality chances.



Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+186)

Rangers +1.5 (-213)

Money line

Islanders -138

Rangers +133

Total

OVER 5.5 (-133)

UNDER 5.5 (+117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Rangers Betting Trends

The NY Islanders is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the NY Islanders' last 18 games on the road.

The NY Islanders is 1-5 SU in its last six games when playing on the road against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in six of the NY Rangers' last seven games.

The NY Rangers is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.

The NY Rangers is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Islanders vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Calum Ritchie, C - Out

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall LW - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin, LW - Out

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

Igor Shesterkin, G - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

New York is 25th in scoring, fourth in goals against, 27th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 14-10-3 on the road and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Lately, New York has been all over the place in their games and not playing balanced hockey. However, they were able to get a balanced win against the Rangers and found their game again. Now they will need to transfer that momentum right back on the road. The Islanders have outscored the Rangers 12-2 this season and feel good about going for the 4-0 season sweep.

New York is 27th in scoring, 20th in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The Rangers are 6-13-4 at home and 2-8 in their last 10 games. New York has lost four of their last five games and four of their last five home games as well. The pattern for some of the games has been falling behind early or chasing the game in general. The offense is showing up a bit, but the defense has been inconsistent. Also, one of their star players, Artemi Panarin, will be out of the lineup for roster management. With trade rumors going around, he might have played his last game with the team. So, the Rangers have that to deal with as well.

Best Bet: Under