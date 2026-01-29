New Jersey Devils vs Nashville Predators: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 27: Jonas Siegenthaler #71, Jacob Markstrom #25 and Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils look on during the Ring of Honor induction ceremony for former New Jersey Devils John MacLean before the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center on January 27, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New Jersey and Nashville are coming off frustrating one-goal defeats. We'll find out which team channels its angst correctly when the Devils host the Predators at Prudential Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

How can two clubs mired below 50 points get into the playoff race? For the New Jersey Devils, it starts by bringing their solid form on the road back to Newark. New Jersey failed to capitalize on a pattern of road victories by falling 4-3 to Winnipeg at home, where the Devils have no regulation wins in their last four efforts, on Tuesday. The Devils are behind several Eastern Conference clubs vying for the top eight.

Nashville limps in having won just once in its last five games. January's back-to-back upsets over the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche seemed to take steam out of the Predators, who have since allowed 23 goals in 15 frames. The former Lightning star Steven Stamkos leads the Preds with 25 goals.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+186)

Predators +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Devils -127

Predators +122

Total

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Nashville Predators Betting Trends

Nashville has lost four of its previous five games.

New Jersey has gone 1-3 on home ice since Jan. 3.

The Devils are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

New Jersey Devils vs Nashville Predators Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Defenseman Luke Hughes is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Right winger Stefan Noesen is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Center Marc McLaughlin is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Nashville Predators

Centerman Fedor Svechkov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Nicolas Hague is out with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Nashville Predators Predictions and Picks

The New Jersey Devils traded the veteran forward Ondrej Palat to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, a budgetary move that didn't get the Devils much in return. The Isles received a couple of draft picks, parting ways with the streaky Russian forward Max Tsyplakov in exchange. It's curious that Tsyplakov was sent to New Jersey one day after Isles sleuth Chris Botta posted on X that New York wanted to "make it work" for the 27-year-old winger. Tsyplakov tallied 35 points in 2024-25 before being phased out of the Isles lineup.

Unlike Palat and Tsyplakov, the Predators are having a better 2025-26 season than their previous effort. But they're fresh off a 3-2 overtime loss in Boston in which Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman outplayed Jusse Saros of Nashville. The Preds don't have any skaters threatening the aging Ryan O'Reilly for the team's lead in point scoring, putting Saros and his defense corps in a small margin-of-error dilemma.