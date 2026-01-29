Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Odds, Spread, and Total

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 27: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 Brooklyn Nets are officially tanking. Brooklyn, at just 12-33 on the season, should only be considered a spoiler from this point forward. Will gamblers look for the Denver Nuggets to be caught napping, or for the Nets to lose yet again when the clubs meet in Denver at 9 p.m. EST Thursday?

You can't fault coach Jordi Fernandez for not netting wins over the Suns, Knicks, or Celtics, or for losing to the suddenly red-hot LA Clippers. The evidence of Brooklyn's tank tactics is shown by January's prior set of games, in which the Nets boasted winnable dates against the Wizards, Bulls, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Magic, and Mavericks, but they only produced one measly win versus Chicago on Jan. 16.

The 31-16 Denver Nuggets are glad to be back on Chopper Circle for a stint of four dates, having tasted the bitter ice storm that postponed pro hoops in the east when Memphis couldn't safely host a scheduled game. Brooklyn's only hope is that the Nuggets are worn out from Tuesday's high-profile slugfest with the Detroit Pistons that ended in a tough 109-107 loss, guard Jamal Murray pacing the Nugs with 24 points.

Spread

Nets +7.5 (-108)

Nuggets -7.5 (+104)

Money line

Nets +257

Nuggets -270

Total

Over 209.5 (-104)

Under 209.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Betting Trends

Brooklyn ended a five-game losing streak against Denver on Jan. 4.

The Nets are 0-6 against Western Conference teams since then.

Betting totals have gone over in eight of the last 12 meetings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Forward Tyrese Martin is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Noah Clowney is questionable with a back injury.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is out with a knee injury.

Guard Nolan Traore is questionable with an illness.

Denver Nuggets

Forward Aaron Gordon is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Guard Christian Braun is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury.

Center Nikola Jokic remains out with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

The lonely folks who bet Brooklyn's odds to win have one factoid in their favor, the Nets' 127-115 defeat of the Nuggets from just over three weeks ago. The Nets took full advantage of the thinned Nuggets frontcourt to outrebound Denver 44-33, as Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 22 points.

The Denver Nuggets have had so many short-term injuries to hamper coach David Adelman's plans, it's bonkers that Denver has dared to win eight of its last 11 games. Most of the injured players' wounds seem minor, although there's a troubling issue with Nikola Jokic's knee that has kept the superstar big man out this January. The Nugs are relying on lesser-known shooters like the Gonzaga alum Julian Strawther.