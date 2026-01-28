New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Rangers will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Rangers are 22-25-6 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Boston Bruins at home 4-3 in overtime. New York led 2-1 after one period of play, gave up two goals in the second, and tied things up in the third. The Rangers outshot the Bruins 28-24 and outhit them 34-17 but lost in faceoffs 29-28. The power play was 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. New York had two of the three-star spots, with the first star being Matthew Robertson scoring one goal.



The Islanders are 28-19-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Philadelphia Flyers on the road 4-0. New York scored in every period and even got a shorthanded goal. The Islanders outshot the Flyers 23-21 and won in faceoffs 33-24 but lost in hits 23-15. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. New York had all three of the three-star spots with goaltender Ilya Sorokin getting the first star spot with 21 saves.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Islanders -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Rangers +133

Islanders -138

Total

OVER 6.5 (+113)

UNDER 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Rangers have been listed as the underdog 29 times this season and upset their opponent 11 times.

The Rangers have gone 3-6 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +124 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 44.6% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York and its opponent have gone over the current 6-goal total in 25 of 52 matches (48.1%) so far this season.

Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Rangers vs Islanders Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Conor Sheary, LW - Injured reserve

Igor Shesterkin, G - Injured reserve

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured reserve

Adam Fox, D - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock, D - Day-to-day

Simon Holmstrom, RW - Day-to-day

Calum Ritchie, C - Day-to-day

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall LW - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

New York is 26th in scoring, tied for 19th in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Artemi Panarin leads the team in assists and points. The Rangers are 16-12-2 on the road and 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. New York has lost three of their last four games and have dropped three straight road games. The offense is showing up a bit, but the defense has been inconsistent. Head-to-head this season, the Rangers are 0-2 and were shut out both games.



New York is 24th in scoring, tied for third in goals against, 27th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 14-9-2 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Lately, New York has been all over the place in their games and not playing balanced hockey. They did just have a lot of games on the road and will try to find their game again at home. The last couple of games were either bad losses or a solid win. The Islanders have outscored the Rangers 7-0 this season and are coming off of a shutout win.

Best Bet: Islanders Money line